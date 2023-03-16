How old is CoryxKenshin? Discover whether he deleted his channel and more

CoryxKenshin has quickly become an internet sensation and especially on YouTube. He rose to fame for his funny demeanour in his videos. Most of his content is reaction videos and comedic playthroughs of horror games.

Core DeVante Williams, known as CoryxKenshin, is an American YouTuber. As of 2023, his YouTube Channel has over 15.8 million subscribers, having posted more than 1.6k videos.

CoryxKenshin's profiles

Full name Cory DeVante Williams Known as CoryxKenshin or CXK Gender Male Date of birth 9th of November, 1992 Place of birth Ann Arbor, Michigan, the United States Zodiac sign Scorpio Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 6 feet and 3 inches (190.5 centimetres) Shoe size 9 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Occupation YouTuber Net worth $1 million Social media accounts Instagram Twitter TikTok YouTube Website

What is CoryxKenshin's real name?

CoryxKenshin is a pretty unique nickname and can be hard to pronounce for first-timers. The name is an allusion to Samurai X, also known as Rurouni Kenshin, a character from the anime and manga Rurouni Kenshin. But what is CoryxKenshin's name? He was born with the full name, Cory DeVante Williams.

How old is CXK?

As CXK grew more famous, his fans became more curious about his age. So, when was CoryxKenshin born? He was born on the 9th of November, 1992. As of 2023, CoryxKenshin's age is 30 years. His star sign is Scorpio.

Where is CoryxKenshin from?

He was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the United States, but was raised in Detroit, Michigan. He is an African American by ethnicity and is of American nationality. He is Christian and has even added several Bible verses at the end of his videos, some to encourage his fans.

Does CoryxKenshin have siblings?

He has a younger brother called Anthony, who has appeared in his videos several times. In a 52-second video titled My Family Is Here, he explained that he had not been able to edit his video as his family had unexpectedly visited him. He continued to show the family which had two girls. Among them was CoryxKenshin's sister called, Alya.

Where does Coryxkenshin live?

According to Distractify, the YouTuber is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan, United States. It is at his house where he creates most of his videos.

Career

Cory signed up for YouTube on April 26, 2009, when he was 16 years and in May of the same year, he posted his debut video. He would upload skits at the time, occasionally with his friends in them. Using the alias White Finger, Cory played his first horror game in October 2013.

His debut video game series was based on the sports game Super Punch-Out! Cory participated at a number of video game conventions, including Comic-Con International and PAX, where he had the opportunity to meet fellow YouTubers, including Muyskerm, Yamimash, LordMinion777, and Jacksepticeye.

In addition to loving action games like Bloodborne and Dark Souls, Cory is known for liking horror games, particularly RPG horrors. Outlast, The Evil Within, and Corpse Party are some of his favourite gameplay.

CoryxKenshin's songs

Cory has also tried to venture into the music industry, although his songs are mostly comedic, including diss tracks. Some of the songs include:

Final Nights 4

Things I Can't Stand

Switch The Colors

Cuz My Name Is CoryxKenshin

Don't Make Love

You thought it was over

The Samurai Rap

Don't Leave It

FREDDY GOT JUMPED

Friday Night Funkin'

Resident Evil 7 Save Room

Bounce Right Back

To The Samurai Community

The CoryxKenshin Roast

Sonic Dreams Freestyle

Did Cory delete his channel?

It can be challenging to gain a sizable following on YouTube, particularly given how crowded the virtual market is. Nonetheless, Cory declared his retirement as a YouTuber after amassing 10 million subscribers. Yet, a lot of Cory's followers believed that this is just another brief delay in posting.

In 2022, he announced that on October 28th of the same year, after resident Evil Village Game drops, he would post the game on his channel. He pledged that he would be deleting his YouTube account if he would not fulfil this promise. However, on the 29th of October, he released a video saying he would not be deleting the channel.

CoryxKenshin's merch

The popular YouTuber also has an online clothing business where he sells clothes, including trousers, t-shirts, hoodies, tank tops and long sleeves. The clothes have either of the Samurai, Coryxkenshin, or Spooky Scary Sunday print. In payment, the store accepts all major credit and debit cards, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover.

What is CoryxKenshin's height?

He stands at 6 feet and 3 inches or 190.5 centimetres. His eyes are dark brown, his hair is black, and wears shoe size number 9.

How much is CoryxKenshin's net worth?

Cory has had a successful career on YouTube. He has amassed a net worth of about $1 million.

CoryxKenshin has an ever-growing fanbase on YouTube. At 15.8 million subscribers, his channel keeps on growing, and so far, he has over 6.67 billion views in total.

