Are QTCinderella QT and Ludwig still together? Everything to know

What is QTCinderella's real name? Her real name is Blaire, an American Twitch streamer with German roots. She specialises in gamer content, chats, and cooking content. Blaire is also the co-host and co-creator of the e-girl reject podcast, along with KceyTron and JustAMinx, fellow creators.

The QTCinderella Streamer Awards in 2022 is one of her most remarkable achievements, and she is a force to reckon with in streaming. The Twitch streamer also runs a YouTube channel where she posts her daily vlogs with Ludwig Ahgren. Are they still together?

QTCinderella's profile and bio

How old is QTCinderella?

Blaire was born on June 6, 1994, in the United States of America. Thus, QTCinderella's age is 28 years as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Gemini, and she holds American nationality. She follows the Christian religion.

QTCinderella's family

Blaire lost her mother due to a prolonged illness. Details about her father are not provided. She has an elder sister.

Does QTCinderella have a degree?

The celebrated YouTuber attended a culinary school and earned her degree to become a chef. However, she decided to follow her passion for gaming and became a Twitch streamer.

Are QT and Ludwig still together?

She is in a relationship with Ludwig Ahlgren, a YouTuber and Twitch streamer. The two collaborated on various Twitch streams before meeting in person.

They began dating in 2020, and they are still together to date. QTCinderella and Ludwig are one of the internet's most prominent streaming power couples.

Who is Ludwig Ahgren?

Ahgren is an American Twitch streamer and YouTube star. He was born on July 6, 1995, in Hollis, New Hampshire, United States. Before becoming a streamer, Ahgren used to work as a web editor in Los Angeles.

He has over 3.1 million followers on his Twitch account, making him one of the most followed steamers on the platform. He also runs the YouTube channel, Ludwig, entertaining over 4.11 million subscribers.

QTCinderella's career

QTCinderella Blaire wanted to start streaming as early as 2015 because she did not have the right equipment. Eventually, she started streaming in 2018. Her content is mainly centred on baking and gaming.

QTCinderella's chess game

She began streaming games such as Minecraft, chess, and Among Us. Blaire also cooks in her live streams and interacts with her friend streamers in group chats. She boasts more than 924k followers on her Twitch account.

QTCinderella's YouTube

Blaire also runs a YouTube channel with over 429k subscribers. She created her channel on March 5, 2019, and posts daily vlogs with Ludwig Ahlgren. She also makes reactions, unboxing, and pranks-related videos on her channel.

QTCinderella's Instagram

QTCinderella is also active on Instagram, boasting more than 200k followers. She posts lifestyle photos.

QTCinderella's love for gaming and streaming has continued to garner her fame. She is a rising star with a promising career as a content creator.

Events

Besides YouTube and Twitch streaming, Blaire is renowned for organising significant events and podcasts with other Twitch streamers. Some of these projects include:

The Roast of Ludwig

Wine About It

Shitcamp

A Christmas Concert

Housewives of Twitch podcast

The Streamer Awards

E-Girl Rejects

Did QT leave TSM?

The American Twitch streamer was signed to TSM as a content creator in September 2021. However, she parted ways with the esports organisation TSM, citing a lack of support and a botched contract re-negotiation as the primary motivations for her departure.

What is QTCinderella's height?

The streamer measures 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 60 kgs. QTCinderella has blue eyes and blonde hair. Her other body measurements are 34 inches breast, 26 inches waist, and 35 inches hips.

What is QTCinderella's net worth?

The celebrated content creator has a net worth estimated at $5 million. She makes a lot of money streaming and through sponsorships.

Facts you should know about QTCinderella

She uploaded her first Instagram post on November 28, 2018.

She likes to do cosplays of various animated and gaming characters.

She is an animal lover and has two pets. One cat named Ders and a dog named Swift.

She loves to visit her favourite place Disneyland on her vacations

She enjoys late-night parties with friends.

She is a professional chef.

On June 4, 2020, Blaire and her friend TheWillNeff were banned from Instagram after Adin Ross reported them.

Why was QTCinderella swatted?

The streamer and her boyfriend Ludwig, also a streamer, were raided by the police in August 2022 after a false call was made against them. While speaking about her experience, Blaire confessed that she had developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the terrifying incident.

Is QTCinderella German?

Blaire is an American Twitch streamer with German roots, specialising in gamer content, having just chats and cooking/baking content.

Above is everything you need to know about QTCinderella, who rose to fame for her Twitch and YouTube content. Her regular Minecraft gaming streams, singing duets, and chatting vlogs have helped her grow hugely in popularity.

