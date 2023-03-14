Bio of Mizkif's girlfriend, the wildlife rehabilitator: all about Maya Higa

Platforms like Twitch and YouTube are partially built on platonic and romantic relationships between their most notable creators. These relationships spur lucrative collaborations to the fans' and creators' benefit. That was the case for Maya Higa, Mizkif's girlfriend. Who is she?

Besides her conservation work, most people know Maya Higa as Mizkif's girlfriend. Although their relationship ended in 2021, their new status as friends is facing challenges due to a debate about a third party and streamer, Emiru. How did Higa get into the mayhem? Is Maya still with Mizkif?

Maya Higa's profile summary and bio

Full name Maya Elaine Higa Nickname Bird Girl, Mayo Date of birth 24th May 1988 Age 24 years (as of March 2023) Birthday 24th May Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth California, USA Current residence Austin, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Ethnicity Mixed (Japanese, American) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Height 5'4" Weight 48 kg or 105 lbs Body measurements 33-24-34 inches Education California Polytechnic State University (BS) Occupation Twitch streamer, conservationist, podcaster and founder of Alveus Sanctuary Genre IRL, reaction, education Years active 2019–September 2022, November 2022–present Associated acts QTCinderella Net worth $1 million to $5 million Social media Instagram Twitter Twitch TikTok YouTube Website

Maya Higa's age

As of March 2023, she is 24 years old. She was born on 24th May 1998 in Northern California as Maya Elaine Higa. She is the youngest sibling in a family of four kids, two boys and two sisters.

Maya Higa's nationality

Elaine is an American national by birth and of mixed ethnicity. She was born to a Japanese father and an American mother.

Maya Higa's height

Higa is 5 foot and 4 inches tall and weighs 48 kg. Her body measurements are 33-24-34 inches, and she has dark brown eyes and brown hair to complement her looks.

Early life and education

Elaine grew up on a Northern California farm and attended California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. She graduated in June 2020 with a bachelor's degree in agricultural education and communication.

Is Maya Higa related to Ryan Higa?

By virtue of sharing a surname, most people speculate that Maya Higa and Ryan Higa are related. Is that the case? Yes. They are cousins popularly known as YouTube celebrities and Twitch stars.

Conservation work and social media growth

The Twitch star started streaming on Twitch in February 2019, and her streams consist of various activities such as falconry, music and spreading awareness on conservation. Her falconry streams attracted thousands of viewers to her platform, triggering significant growth. Months before her 21st birthday, a falconry video of her juvenile red-tailed hawk named Bean went viral on Reddit.

After her 21st birthday, she started holding charity streams for a local homeless coalition, where she had volunteered previously. As a result, she garnered media attention, propelling her fame. In July 2019, Higa launched Conservation Cast, her podcast for scientific communicators and wildlife enthusiasts.

How much money did Maya Higa raise?

Using her platform on Twitch, the star has raised over $1,000,000 from viewer donations. In 2021, Higa held a 21-hour charity stream for Alveus Sanctuary. The stream's highlight was an auction selling items like a pair of Gucci loafers owned by T-Pain. After reaching her goal of $500,000, Maya shaved off her hair to fulfil a promise she had made weeks earlier. The charity drive raised $578,000.

Maya Higa's boyfriend

As of March 2023, she is single. Her ex-boyfriend's name is Matthew Rinaudo, a fellow Twitch streamer popularly known as Mizkif. Mizkif is a more typical Twitch streamer who presents a variety of content and often collaborates with fellow members of the One True King Network, a gaming organisation he created alongside other famous figures on the platform.

Are Mizkif and Maya married?

No, they are not. In September 2021, Mizkif revealed that he and Maya had dissolved their relationship. The tension between them started when Higa allegedly raised concerns about Mizkif's tight friendship with Emiru. She insinuated that Mizkif replaced her with Emiru following the termination of their romantic relationship.

Maya Higa's drama

In September 2022, Maya Higa and Mizkif were under fire after accusations emerged that they watered down Adrianah Lee's sexual assault accusations. Adrianah claimed that Twitch streamer CrazySlick made her feel uncomfortable by touching her neck and chest while intoxicated and unconscious.

The accusations forced Maya Higa and Mizkif to take a hiatus from the streaming platform, and before taking the break, Elaine claimed that she did not intend to manipulate Adrianah. She apologised and ended her statement by saying she would be stepping down from her online platforms indefinitely. After a two-month hiatus, Elaine returned to regular programming in November 2022.

Maya Higa's net worth

Maya Higa's net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million. She has earned her fortune primarily on streaming sites like Twitch, where she is one of the top 100 most-watched Just Chatting Twitch channels.

Mizkif's ex girlfriend, Maya Higa's biography takes you through her rise to fame, the turbulent situations she has had to fail and her relentless spirit. Despite the challenges, she shows up for her purpose: to create conservation awareness.

