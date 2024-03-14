Dana Perino's net worth: Fox News career, salary and earnings

Dana Perino's net worth, career earnings, and personal life regularly make news headlines. She is a political commentator, author, and former White House Press Secretary who served as the 24th Press Secretary under President George W. Bush. She was the second female White House Press Secretary, after Dee Dee Myers, who served during the Clinton administration.

Besides being in government, Perino has made a notable mark in the media world as a political commentator for Fox News, a co-host of The Five, and a host of The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino. She also strongly advocates for women's rights and opportunities in politics and business. So, how much does Dana Perino make a year?

Dana Perino's profile summary and bio

Full name Dana Marie Perino Gender Female Date of birth May 9, 1972 Age 51 years old (in 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Evanston, Wyoming, USA Current residence New Jersey, USA Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet 1 inch Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Leo Perino and Jan Perino Sibling Angie Perino Marital status Married Husband Peter McMahon Profession Spokesperson, commentator, journalist, and author Education Ponderosa High School College Colorado State University Social media Instagram, (X) Twitter Net worth $6 million (approx)

How old is Dana Perino?

Dana, whose full name is Dana Marie Perino (age 51 years in 2024), was born on May 9, 1972, in Evanston, Wyoming, and grew up in Denver, Colorado. Dana holds American nationality, follows Christianity, and stands at a height of 5 feet 1 inch.

What is Dana Perino's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the former White House Press Secretary has a net worth of $6 million. She derives her vast net worth from her salary, book royalties, stock portfolios, and other investments.

How much does Dana Perino earn at Fox?

Dana currently co-anchors Fox News Channel's morning news program America's Newsroom, earning an annual salary of $13 million. She has signed a four-year contract with the channel worth $52 million, with an additional $10 million for her podcast content.

Dana Perino's car collection

The Fox News anchor is known to live a lavish life and drives some of the high-end cars in the market. Her car collection includes a Land Rover Defender, Tesla Model-S, Porsche Panamera, Ferrari Spyder, and Lincoln Continental.

Dana Perino's house

Dana lives in her luxurious residence located in the scenic town of Bay Head, New Jersey. The house boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and over 3,500 square feet of space. The beautiful beachfront property offers stunning views and a peaceful atmosphere.

Dana Perino's education

Dana attended Ponderosa High School in Parker, Colorado and later enrolled at the University of Southern Colorado in 1994, earning a bachelor's degree in mass communications with minors in political science and Spanish. She later enrolled at the University of Illinois for her master's degree in public affairs.

Who are Dana Perino's parents?

Dana Perino's parents are Janice Jan and Leo Perino. Jan is of Italian descent, while Leo has roots in the United Kingdom.

Who is Dana Perino's husband?

Dana Perino is married to Peter McMahon, a businessman originally from England. The couple got married in 1998. They met on a flight bound for Chicago in 1997, where she experienced love at first sight. They have been happily married despite their 18-year difference.

Does Dana Perino have children?

Dana Perino and her husband, Peter McMahon, do not have any children together. However, Peter has fathered two children from his previous marriages. She has expressed fulfilment in her professional endeavours and marriage.

Dana Perino's career

Dana Perino has had a diverse and impactful career in politics, media, and communications. Here are some key highlights:

White House Press Secretary

Perino served as the 24th White House Press Secretary under President George W. Bush from September 2007 to January 2009. She was the second woman to hold this position, succeeding Dee Dee Myers, who served during the Clinton administration.

After leaving the White House, Perino joined Fox News Channel as a contributor, co-hosted the talk show The Five and later hosted The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino. Her expertise and articulate communication style made her stand out.

Author

Perino is also an accomplished author. She has written several books, including her memoir And the Good News Is...: Lessons and Advice from the Bright Side. She has also authored children's books and contributed to various publications.

Lesser-known facts about Dana Perino

Dana Perino is a passionate dog lover.

Dana was the second woman to hold the position of Press Secretary.

She is a co-host on the popular show The Five .

. Perino is a sought-after public speaker.

She is a dedicated advocate for veterans.

Above is everything you need to know about Dana Perino's net worth, career, and personal life. She is a great leader with a long and successful career in politics and media, and she is always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. She is also an inspiring speaker and mentor whose speeches encourage others to be confident, follow their dreams, and strive for greatness.

