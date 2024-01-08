All of Kevin Gates' kids: How many of them does he have?

Kevin Jerome Gilyard, known by his stage name Kevin Gates, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. He became famous for his tracks, including 2 Phones, Really Really, and I Don't Get Tired. In addition to his music career, his personal life has been a subject of speculation among his fans. For instance, many seek to know more about Kevin Gates' kids.

Recording artist Kevin Gates at 106 & Park at BET studio on 5 May 2014 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Gates was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States of America. He has been in the entertainment industry since 2007 and is presently signed to the Bread Winners' Association with a partnership with Atlantic Records. Does Kevin Gates have children? Discover lesser-known facts about the rapper's kids and family life.

Kevin Gates' profile summary

Full name Kevin Jerome Gilyard Famous as Kevin Gates Gender Male Date of birth 5 February 1986 Age 37 years (as of January 2024) Zodiac Aquarius Place of birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States of America Current residence Calabasas, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’2’’ Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 203 Weight in kilograms 92 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Martha Green Gates Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Dreka Haynes Children 5 School McKinley High School College Baton Rouge Community College Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million Social media Twitter Instagram TikTok

Who are Kevin Gates' kids?

The American rapper has two known biological children, Islah Koren Gates and Khaza Kamil Gates, whom he shares with his wife, Dreka Haynes. Dreka Gates is an American social media influencer, entrepreneur, and model. She and Kevin tied the knot in 2015. Here are more details about his children, including their mothers.

Islah Koren Gates

A picture of Islah Koren and her mother (L). To the right is Kevin Gates, Khaza, Islah and their mother Dreka. Photo: @drekagates (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Islah Koren Gates is the first daughter of the American rapper and his long-time partner Dreka. She was born on 30 November 2012 in the United States and is 11 years old at the time of writing. She was named after her father’s debut album, Islah, released in 2016. The name Islah means “to make better” or “to improve” in Arabic.

Khaza Kamil Gates

Kevin Gates' daughter Khaza Kamil pictures. Photo: @drekagates on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Khaza Kamil Gates is the second child of Kevin Gates and Dreka. He was born on 9 May 2014 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States and is nine years old as of January 2024. He is the youngest of the couple’s two biological children. Kevin Gates named his third album, Khaza, after him. The album debuted at no.8 on the US Billboard after its release in 2017.

Kevin Gates’ other kids

Kevin Gates claims to be a father figure to an unspecified number of other children he prefers to keep out of the spotlight. In a 2013 interview with Complex, Gates hinted that he had children by other women. He said;

I got some children. I’m really close with them. I lay in the bed with them, hold them, love on them. It really doesn’t make sense to say how many kids I have. Not in a bad way, but it’s not like the public will ever get to see my children, and if they do see them, they aren’t going to know they’re mine.

In a 2015 interview with HotNewHipHop, Kevin spoke about his kids, though he did not specify how many of them were non-biological, revealing,

I got partners that got life sentences at a young age, and I had to step up to the plate and take care of their children. I've always been a caretaker of young people.

In a YouTube video, he mentioned having numerous kids he views as his own, and they perceive him as their father. He specifically stated:

I have a lot of children. I know I don't have a lot of biological children, but you can't tell them that I am not their biological father…I don't like to make the distinction between, you know, because I have a lot of children that I take care of.

He has two kids from his previous relationships: an older son named Tyler and a younger son named Kayson. He also has an older daughter whose identity remains unknown. Kayson's mom is named Brooke Royal. The identities of his other baby mamas remain undisclosed.

Frequently asked questions

Aside from Kevin Gates' successful career in the entertainment industry, his personal life has been a major topic of interest among his fans with many seeking to know more about his children. Below are the most popular questions asked about Kevin Gates' family.

Kevin Gates attends the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party at the NoMad Hotel on 7 February 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Randy Shropshire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

1. Who is Kevin Gates' daughter?

Kevin Gates' daughter, Islah Koren Gates, was born on 30 November 2012. As of the time of writing this article, she is nine years old. The rapper also has an older daughter whose name remains a mystery.

2. Does Kevin have kids with Dreka?

Kevin and Dreka have two children: a daughter, Islah Koren and a son, Khaza Kamil. The two welcomed both kids before they tied the knot and have since kept their children out of the public eye.

3. Who is Kevin Gates' first baby mother?

The popular American singer has never disclosed the identity of his first baby mama. Only his wife, Dreka and Kayson's mom, Brooke Royal are known.

4. How many kids does Kevin Gates have?

The American rapper has a minimum of five children. Their names are Islah, Khaza, Tyler, Kayson, and his eldest daughter whose name is not known.

5. How old is Kevin Gates?

The American entrepreneur is 37 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 5 February 1986 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States.

Final word

Kevin Gates’ kids came into the limelight due to their father’s fame in the entertainment industry. The rapper has two known children whom he shares with his wife, Dreka Haynes. He also has three other children from his previous relationships. Kevin Gates' kids' names are Islah Koren, Khaza Kamil, Tyler and Kayson. He also has an older daughter whose identity remains unknown.

