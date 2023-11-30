Who are Tyrus' kids? Here is their fascinating story

George Murdoch is an American actor, cable news personality and retired professional wrestler best known by his stage name Tyrus. As a wrestler, he was formerly signed to the National Wrestling Alliance, where he is a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. As a news personality, George appears on Fox News and Fox Nation. But beyond his illustrious career, he is a family guy. So, who are Tyrus' kids?

Tyrus at the Fox News Channel Studios in New York City, USA. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Source: UGC

Tyrus is married to fitness and lifestyle entrepreneur Ingrid Rinck, with whom he shares a daughter. However, the former wrestler and Rinck have other children from their previous relationships. Discover exciting details about Tyrus' big blended family.

Tyrus' profile summary and bio

Full name George Murdoch Famous as Tyrus Gender Male Date of birth 21 February 1973 Age 50 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Boston, Massachusetts, USA Current residence Mandeville, Los Angeles, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Antelope Valley College, University of Nebraska Height in feet 6’7’’ Height in centimetres 201 Weight in kilograms 170 Weight in pounds 375 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Ingrid Rinck Children 5 Siblings 1 Profession Actor, wrestler and news personality Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is George Murdoch?

Tyrus and his wife, Ingrid Rinck. Photo: @ingridrinck on Instagram, Terry Wyatt via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

George Murdoch (aged 50 as of 2023) was born on 21 February 1973 in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

In 1990, the Gutfeld! co-host attended Quartz Hill High School before proceeding to Antelope Valley College in 1992. By 1995, he was studying to become a teacher at the University of Nebraska.

Who are Tyrus' kids?

The former wrestler has five children. He has one biological child, a daughter, with his current wife, Ingrid. The other four children are from his past relationships and those of his wife. The actor has two stepsons and a son and daughter from his former relationship. Here is a glimpse of Tyrus’ children.

Georgie Murdoch

Georgie was born in 2014. Photo: @ingridrinck on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Tyrus have a daughter? Georgie (aged 9 as of 2023) is the news personality’s youngest and only daughter with Ingrid. Although there has not been much of Georgie online, her parents have shared some pictures of her on their social media accounts.

Rhett

While in high school Rhett excelled in academics and sports. Photo: @ingridrinck on Instagram, Omar Vega via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

One of George Murdoch’s stepsons, Rhett, is in his early twenties. He attended Mandeville High School, where he graduated in 2021.

Rock

Rock grew up in Mandeville, Louisiana, USA. Photo: @ingridrinck on Instagram, Paul Zimmerman via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rhett’s younger brother, Rock, was also born from Rinck’s previous relationship. He was diagnosed with Type One diabetes in 2014 but has managed the disease through portion-controlled meals from his mother’s Sensible Meals company.

Tyrus’ two other kids

Tyrus has five children. Photo: @ingridrinck on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The on-screen star has a son and daughter from his former relationship. Unfortunately, details about these kids are scanty as they have kept a low profile.

Is Tyrus related to Rupert Murdoch?

It is not clear if the retired wrestler is related to Rupert Murdoch. There is no publicly available information indicating that the two are related. It is possible that the two share names but are not biologically related.

How much is Tyrus’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Boston native has an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career as an actor, cable news personality and former professional wrestler.

Only a few people know much about Tyrus' kids, as his successful career outshines interest in his personal life. The Fox News personality is raising five children with his wife, Ingrid, two of whom are his stepsons.

READ ALSO: Wesley Snipes' children: How many are they, and where are they now?

Briefly recently published an article on Wesley Snipes' children. Wesley is a renowned actor and producer who rose to prominence for starring in the vampire movie Blade. The famous actor has not only enjoyed an illustrious career but also has a big family and a massive net worth.

Source: Briefly News