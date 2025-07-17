Elon Musk's height, weight, and lesser‑known facts about the billionaire

Elon Musk's height is estimated to be 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m), and he weighs over 200 pounds after losing some weight using the weight-loss medication Mounjaro. The billionaire is known for his unconventional lifestyle, like preferring to live in a modest $50,000 home.

Elon Musk at the Lusail Palace on May 14, 2025, in Doha, Qatar (L) and during a news conference at the White House on May 30, 2025 (R). Photo: Win McNamee/Allison Robbert (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Elon Musk admitted to shedding pounds using weight-loss medication after expressing his dislike for working out.

The SpaceX founder has unconventional approaches to food , preferring tasty foods or not eating at all if he had a choice.

, preferring tasty foods or not eating at all if he had a choice. Elon is believed to have had a hair transplant to fix his receding hairline and thinning hair.

Elon Musk's profile summary

Full name Elon Reeve Musk Date of birth June 28, 1971 Age 54 years old (as of July 2025) Place of birth Pretoria, South Africa Current residence Texas, United States Citizenship South Africa, Canada, USA Height in feet & inches 6 feet 2 inches Height in cm/m 188 cm/1.88 m Eye colour Moss green Hair colour Dark brown Ex-wives Justine Wilson (2000 to 2008) Talulah Riley (2010 to 2016) Parents Errol Musk, Maye Musk Siblings Tosca Musk, Kimbal Musk Education University of Pennsylvania (BA in Physics, B.Sc. in Economics) Profession Serial entrepreneur, investor Social media X (Twitter)

Elon Musk's height makes him one of the tallest billionaires

At 6 feet 2 inches tall, Elon Musk towers over most of his billionaire peers. Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos are around 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Warren Buffett and Bill Gates stand at 5 feet 10 inches tall, while Bernard Arnault is around 6 feet 1 inch tall. Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison is about an inch taller than Musk, standing at 6 feet 3 inches.

Five facts about Elon Musk. Photo: Yuri Gripas on Getty Images (modified by author)

Musk has admitted to using weight-loss medication

Elon Musk's weight loss journey has yielded visible results. In 2023, he revealed his weight to be at least 300 pounds (136 kg) during his hyped fighting match against Mark Zuckerberg that never materialised.

On Christmas Day 2024, the Tesla CEO posted a picture of himself on X (Twitter) looking slimmer, with the caption 'Ozempic Santa.' He admitted to using the weight-loss drug Mounjaro. He shed about 50 pounds in 2024.

When asked by his followers why he chose the medication over Ozempic, he said he tried both and "Mounjaro seems to have fewer side effects and be more effective." On December 11, 2024, he tweeted his support for making weight-loss drugs affordable.

Nothing would do more to improve the health, lifespan and quality of life for Americans than making GLP inhibitors super low-cost to the public. Nothing else is even close.

Elon during Christmas 2024 (L) and at the Offshore Northern Seas meeting in Stavanger, Norway, on August 29, 2022 (R). Photo: @elonmusk on X/Carina Johansen on Getty Images (modified by author)

Elon is not a fan of working out

The tech billionaire revealed his dislike for traditional workouts to stay fit in a May 2020 episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. He shared that he hates running and prefers to lift weights instead of working with his trainer.

To be totally frank, I wouldn't exercise at all if I could.

The Tesla CEO also shared his preference for tasty food without getting overweight. In his 2015 Ashlee Vance-written biography, Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, the billionaire said he would choose not to eat if it improved his productivity.

Elon might have undergone a hair transplant

Old pictures of a younger Elon Musk from the 1990s and early 2000s show significant hair thinning and a receding hairline. The billionaire now has full and thick hair. Hair experts believe he has undergone a hair transplant procedure, but the outspoken entrepreneur has yet to address it.

Elon Musk on August 7, 2000, in Palo Alto, California. Photo: Pauline Lubens (modified by author)

Musk has Asperger's syndrome

While hosting Saturday Night Live in May 2021, Elon revealed he has Asperger's during the show's opening monologue. Asperger's is part of the autism spectrum, characterised by difficulties in social interaction and communication.

I'm actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger's to host SNL, or at least the first to admit it.

Elon has three citizenships

The tech billionaire is a South African citizen by birth. He obtained Canadian citizenship at age 17 through his mother, Maye Musk, who is Canadian. Elon Musk became a US citizen in 2002 through naturalisation after moving there in 1992 as a student.

Elon Musk has mostly English ethnicity. The entrepreneur denied having Afrikaner heritage in a January 2024 post on X (Twitter).

Elon Musk at the Oval Office at the White House on February 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Andrew Harnik (modified by author)

Elon has been married thrice

Elon Musk's first wife, Justine Wilson, is a Canadian author, and they were married from 2000 to 2008. He married British actress Talulah Riley in 2010.

Riley and Elon divorced in 2012, then remarried in 2013 before divorcing for the second time in 2016. The tech billionaire has also had high-profile relationships with Amber Heard (2016-2018) and Grimes (2018-2022).

Elon Musk with Grimes on May 7, 2018, in NYC (L) and with Talulah Riley at the premiere of 'Oz The Great and Powerful' on February 13, 2013 (R). Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Elon Musk has at least 14 known children

Musk has six children with Justine Musk : Nevada Alexander (2002 - dead), twins Vivian Jenna and Griffin (2004), and triplets Damian, Kai, and Saxon (2006).

: Nevada Alexander (2002 - dead), twins Vivian Jenna and Griffin (2004), and triplets Damian, Kai, and Saxon (2006). Elon and Canadian singer Grimes have three children with unique names: Techno Mechanicus (2022), X Æ A-Xii (2020), and Exa Dark Sideræl (2021).

with unique names: Techno Mechanicus (2022), X Æ A-Xii (2020), and Exa Dark Sideræl (2021). Elon and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis have four kids: Twins Strider and Azure (born in November 2021), Arcadia (2024), and Seldon Lycurgus (2025).

Twins Strider and Azure (born in November 2021), Arcadia (2024), and Seldon Lycurgus (2025). His 14th child is Romulus, whom he welcomed with author Ashley St. Clair in 2024.

Elon Musk with his son X Æ at the US Capitol Building on May 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Andrew Harnik (modified by author)

Musk lives a minimalist lifestyle

The tech billionaire revealed in June 2021 that he resides in a $50,000 modest house near SpaceX's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. He previously owned real estate properties worth around $100 million but got rid of them after sharing in a May 2020 X (Twitter) post that he would sell all his physical possessions.

In October 2024, The New York Times reported that Elon purchased a $35 million massive compound in Austin, Texas, for his kids and baby mammas. He denied the claim in a Page Six interview.

Elon Musk at the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 4, 2025. Photo: Saul Loeb (modified by author)

Elon appears as himself in movies and TV shows

In Iron Man 2, Elon appears in a restaurant scene where he chats with Robert Downey Jr.'s character, Tony Stark. In the Big Bang Theory, he features in a soup kitchen scene with Howard Wolowitz.

In Young Sheldon, the billionaire makes a cameo in the sixth episode of season one, reading Sheldon's notebook. In Rick and Morty season 4, Elon Musk voices Elon Tusk. He has also been in Machete Kills, Transcendence, The Simpsons, South Park, and Why Him?

Elon Musk attends the NCAA Division 1 wrestling national championship finals on March 22, 2025, at the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia. Photo: Terence Lewis (modified by author)

In conclusion

Elon Musk's height and build contribute to his commanding physical presence. Beyond his appearance and surprising personal details, the tech billionaire continues to hold great influence.

