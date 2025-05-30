What is Henry Ruggs' net worth after his prison sentence? A 2025 update

Once signed to one of the NFL's most lucrative rookie deals, Henry Ruggs' net worth of $4 million reflects a steep decline from his career's early promise. Before his prison sentence, the former NFL player apologised for the fatal accident he caused, saying:

I sincerely apologise, I have no excuse... My actions are not a true reflection of me.

Henry Ruggs at Allegiant Stadium in 2021 (L) and in December 2020 (R). Photo: Ethan Miller, Chris Unger (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

As of 2025, Henry Ruggs III's net worth is lower than his projected career earnings.

than his projected career earnings. A fatal DUI crash on 2 November 2021 ended his NFL career and led to imprisonment.

Before the incident, he signed a $16.67 million deal with the Raiders, including a $9.68 million signing bonus, and played only 20 games.

with the Raiders, including a $9.68 million signing bonus, and played only 20 games. Following his arrest, he lost most of his salary from endorsements with Adidas and sold assets to cover legal expenses.

Profile summary

Full name Henry James Ruggs III Gender Male Date of birth 24 January 1999 Age 26 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Montgomery, Alabama, U.S. Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'0" (183 cm) Weight 86 kg (190 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Kiara Kilgo-Washington Children 1 School Robert E. Lee High School University University of Alabama Profession Former NFL player Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Henry Ruggs' net worth places him among millionaire players

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Henry is estimated to be worth $4 million after his prison sentence. In a 2025 episode of The Pivot podcast, Josh Jacobs, his former teammate, reflected on Ruggs' situation, saying:

He is the breadwinner of the family... He has never, never been in trouble. I've never seen him do anything crazy...he was just one of the guys that had a very, very unfortunate situation...and that's what hurt me the most...he ain't somebody that you would look at and be like, 'Bro, you deserve this to happen to you.'

Facts about Henry Ruggs. Photo: Ethan Miller on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Why did Henry Ruggs III get arrested?

In August 2023, Henry Ruggs was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony DUI resulting in death and misdemeanour vehicular killing.

On 2 November 2021, he crashed into a Toyota RAV4 while driving 156 mph under the influence in Las Vegas, killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. The accident severely impacted his net worth as his NFL career abruptly ended.

Henry Ruggs' contract was worth millions before termination

In July 2020, the Alabama standout signed a fully guaranteed four-year, $16.67 million deal with the Raiders, including a fifth-year option. Spotrac published that the agreement included Henry Ruggs' signing bonus of $9.68 million.

Following the fatal DUI crash, the team released him midway through the 2021 season. The Raiders voided and terminated his contract after the accident and clawed back roughly $6 million. He reportedly received $4.73 million, netting around $2.85 million after tax.

Speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal after his release, Raiders owner Mark Davis said:

We released Henry Ruggs, the football player. Henry Ruggs is still..Raider alumnus, and somebody that we want to help. We'll be there for him.

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Ruggs during an appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court in November 2021. Photo: Steve Marcus-Pool

Source: Getty Images

Henry Ruggs' NFL salary ended after just 20 games

Before his release, Henry Ruggs' career earnings were estimated at $11 million, with a base salary of $607,911 and an average annual salary of $4 million. His brief stint with the Raiders spanned 20 games, totalling 1,197 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.

Henry Ruggs' contract with Adidas was announced in March 2020, shortly after he recorded a 4.27-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. As reported by HypeBeast, Adidas launched a campaign with the tagline, “Only the fastest join the three stripes," a fitting nod to Ruggs’ blazing speed.

After the high-profile incident, Henry Ruggs' endorsements were promptly dropped. Adidas and other sponsors cut ties due to the legal consequences surrounding the case.

Ruggs during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in August 2021. Photo: Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

What is Henry Ruggs doing now?

A report by AL.com claims the NFL player is serving his sentence at Casa Grande Transitional Housing, a facility near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. While incarcerated, Ruggs has been training daily and remains hopeful for a potential NFL comeback.

Is Henry Ruggs still being paid?

Though his contract with the Raiders has ended, he earns through Nevada's community trustee inmate program. Sportskeeda reported that he works in government offices at the Nevada Correctional Centre, earning around $2.50 per hour.

Ruggs at Game Five of the Stanley Cup Semifinals of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

How much money did Henry Ruggs make in the NFL? The former NFL player made about $11 million before his contract was terminated.

The former NFL player made about $11 million before his contract was terminated. How is Henry Ruggs making money? He earns $2.50 hourly working at a Stewart Conservation Camp under Nevada's inmate program.

He earns $2.50 hourly working at a Stewart Conservation Camp under Nevada's inmate program. Is Henry Ruggs eligible for parole? The player will be eligible for parole in 2026.

The player will be eligible for parole in 2026. Is Henry Ruggs still under contract? His NFL contract was voided and terminated after the accident.

Although Henry Ruggs' net worth is substantial by general standards, it does not reflect his early NFL potential. His prison sentence and contract termination have significantly altered the financial trajectory expected in his career.

