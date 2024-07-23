Lowest-paid NFL player in 2024: NFL base salaries and minimum wages

The NFL is one of the most rewarding sports leagues, where players earn millions of wages and bonuses. Over the years, the league's minimum salary has increased, allowing athletes to make even more money than in the past. So, how much does the lowest-paid NFL player in 2024 take home?

National Football League teams pay players different salaries depending on their experience and contribution. An athlete's negotiation skills are also crucial in sealing lucrative deals. The league sets salary caps to control spending on player salaries and limit financial risks.

Who is the lowest-paid NFL player?

According to Dario AS, former quarterback Tyrone Swoopes was the lowest-paid NFL player during his time. He played for the Seahawks, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Washington Commanders.

Swoopes earned around $780,000 in 2021 at Washington Commanders, as per Over the Cap. The minimum NFL salary in 2021 was $660,000. In 2020, he earned around $675,000, slightly above the minimum of $610,000.

The former quarterback earned less than Gui Santos, the lowest-paid NBA player. The Golden State Warriors forward receives around $1.03 million annually.

Average NFL salary in 2024

The average NFL contract and players' value have increased in the modern era because of the new sports developments and increased revenues. The NFL estimates players' average salary in 2024 to be $2.8 million.

The average NFL salary by year has also increased due to the improved salary caps. In 2024, the league set a cap of $255.4 million per club. According to Pro Football Network, the New England Patriots have the highest cap space at $43.763 million.

NFL's minimum salary

According to the Collective Bargaining Agreement between National Football League owners and players' unions, the minimum wage for athletes in 2024 is $795,000 for rookies. The CBA was established in March 2020.

The minimum NFL contract continues to increase annually to ensure football players earn a decent amount. Here is a breakdown of the NFL's base salaries for rookies per Spotrac from 2021 to 2030.

Year Minimum wage 2021 $610,000 2022 $705,000 2023 $750,000 2024 $795,000 2025 $840,000 2026 $885,000 2027 $930,000 2028 $975,000 2029 $1,020,000 2030 $1,065,000

Which NFL position gets paid the most?

NFL players' salaries per month and annually also depend on their position. Some positions pay well because of what they contribute to the team. Marca revealed that left tackles had the highest average salary in 2023, at $8.95 million.

Quarterbacks, who play a key role in an NFL game, received an average of $4.86 million, followed by left tackles at $5.13 million. The average distribution is shown below, from the lowest to the highest average.

Position Average salary (2023) Long snapper $1.07 million Fullback $1.72 million Punter $1.52 million Running back $1.79 million Cornerback $2 million Wide receiver $2.28 million Tight end $2.06 million Safety $2.2 million Kicker $2.23 million Centre $2.39 million Defensive tackle $2.5 million Defensive end $3 million Guard $2.5 million Edge rusher $3.23 million Outside linebacker $3.7 million Inside linebacker $3.86 million Right tackle $5.13 million Quarterback $4.86 million Left tackle $8.95 million

Frequently asked questions

The gap between the highest and lowest-paid players continues to expand despite efforts to raise the minimum wage. Discover some frequently asked questions about the league's salaries.

What is the NFL rookie minimum salary? The minimum base salary for a rookie is $795,000 in 2024.

What is the average salary of an NFL player? The average NFL salary in 2024 is around $2.8 million.

Who is the highest-paid player in the NFL? Joe Burrow of Cincinnati Bengal is the best-paid, earning an average annual salary of $55 million.

Who is the lowest-paid QB in the NFL? According to Sporting News, Brock Purdy is the lowest-paid quarterback in 2024, with a base salary of $985,000. The San Francisco 49ers player earned $870,000 in 2023 and will receive around $1.1 million in 2025.

How much does a waterboy make in the NFL? Former American football star Jake Thieneman claimed in a TikTok video that a waterboy in the league earns around $53,000 annually.

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Tyrone Swoopes was the lowest-paid NFL player. The introduction of the CBA has protected players from being exploited by teams and for fair compensation.

