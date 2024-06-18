NBA referee salary: How much do NBA refs make in 2024?

The NBA is undoubtedly one of the most popular sports leagues worldwide. It is home to some of the most talented athletes who engage in matches that rack up significant income through ticket sales and advertisement. But behind every great game is a referee who ensures that the game is fairly played amidst intense competition. Keen to discover the NBA referee's salary?

It takes confidence, concentration, and calmness for an NBA ref to make an accurate call during a high-pressure game in the presence of raucous spectators. This job is highly criticized but well compensated. This article highlights some of the league’s highest-earning referees, known for their precision.

Highest NBA referee salary

Although most people know how much their favourite NBA star makes, little is known about how much officials make. A referee’s decision goes a long way to swinging odds, whether making a pivotal call in crunch time or ejecting a player from the court.

In coming up with the list of highest-earning refs, various factors were considered, including salaries, level of experience, and performance.

Name Salary per year James Capers $550,000 Tony Brothers $550,000 Scott Foster $550,000 Sean Corbin $550,000 Rodney Mott $550,000 Pat Fraher $550,000 Tom Washington $550,000 Marc Davis $550,000 Michael Smith $500,000 Derek Richardson $500,000

1. James Capers

Full name: James Capers

James Capers Date of birth: 8 November 1961

8 November 1961 Age: 62 years old (2024)

62 years old (2024) Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Capers is among the highest-paid NBA referees, with an annual salary of $550,000 and $9,000 in fees per playoff game. His career spans 1,556 regular games in 28 seasons. In addition, James has worked 178 playoff games, including 14 NBA Finals games, per his NBRA bio.

2. Tony Brothers

Full name: Tony Brothers

Tony Brothers Date of birth: 14 September 1964

14 September 1964 Age: 59 years old (2024)

59 years old (2024) Birthplace: Norfolk, Virginia, USA

Tony has been an NBA referee since the 1994-95 season. In his over twenty years in the game, he has officiated in over 1,700 regular-season games, 186 playoff games, and 16 NBA Finals games. According to Sportskeeda, Brothers makes an impressive $550,000 per year.

3. Scott Foster

Full name: Scott Foster

Scott Foster Date of birth: 8 April 1967

8 April 1967 Age: 57 years old (2024)

57 years old (2024) Birthplace: Silver Spring, Maryland, USA

Foster made his refereeing debut in the 1994-95 season. In his 28th season, he had officiated 1,617 regular games and 226 playoffs. The official has also worked for two years in the Continental Basketball Association (CBA). Diatio AS estimates Scott Foster’s salary at $550,000 per season.

4. Sean Corbin

Full name: Sean Corbin

Sean Corbin Date of birth: 18 March 1966

18 March 1966 Age: 58 years old (2024)

58 years old (2024) Birthplace: Baltimore, Maryland, USA

Sean is a skilled ref and a former basketball star who played for the Coppin State University and Towson Catholic High School teams. According to his NBA bio, he refereed the 2004 Summer Olympics. Due to his 28-year experience, Corbin reportedly earns $550,000.

5. Rodney Mott

Full name: Rodney Mott

Rodney Mott Date of birth: 3 September 1957

3 September 1957 Age: 66 years old (2024)

66 years old (2024) Birthplace: New Albany, Ohio, USA

In his 23 seasons in the NBA, Mott has officiated 1,225 regular matches and 35 playoffs. His notable works include refereeing the 2013 MBA All-Star match in Houston. Rodney worked in the CBA league for four years before joining the NBA, where Pinkvilla pegged his annual salary at $550,000.

6. Pat Fraher

Full name: Pat Fraher

Pat Fraher Date of birth: 13 January 1974

13 January 1974 Age: 50 years old (2024)

50 years old (2024) Birthplace: Minnesota, USA

Fraher has officiated 1,302 regular-season matches and 81 playoff games in his 23-year-old professional career. Before transitioning to the NBA, he worked in the Women’s NBA for four years and seven in the CBA. According to ClutchPoints, Pat takes home a $550,000 salary each season.

7. Tom Washington

Full name: Tom Washington

Tom Washington Date of birth: 25 December 1957

25 December 1957 Age : 66 years old (2024)

: 66 years old (2024) Birthplace: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

With a career spanning over three decades, Washington has refereed 1,780 regular games and 181 playoff matches, including four NBA Finals. He was among the team officiating the 1996 Japan games in Tokyo, per his NBRA bio. Tom rakes $550,000 annually from his successful career.

8. Marc Davis

Full name: Marc Davis

Marc Davis Date of birth: 13 December 1967

13 December 1967 Age: 56 years old (2024)

56 years old (2024) Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Davis has officiated 1,503 regular and 189 playoff matches, including 20 NBA Finals. Additionally, he refereed the 2014 NBA All-Star Game and the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. In 2012, Marc was inducted into the Chicago Public League Hall of Fame. Boardroom reports his annual salary to be $550,000.

9. Michael Smith

Full name: Michael Smith

Michael Smith Date of birth: 5 February 1955

5 February 1955 Age: 69 years old (2024)

69 years old (2024) Birthplace: Memphis, Tennessee, USA

In his 31 seasons, Smith has refereed 1,711 regular games and 60 playoffs. He officiated the 2008 NBA All-Star Game in Louisiana and the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Utah. According to his NBA bio, the official has a decade of experience in high school refereeing. He earns $500,000 per year.

10. Derek Richardson

Full name: Derek Richardson

Derek Richardson Date of birth: 3 February 1962

3 February 1962 Age: 62 years old (2024)

62 years old (2024) Birthplace: Brooklyn, New York City, USA

Derek, who makes $500,000 annually, closes the list. He has refereed 1,388 regular-season games and one play-match. Richardson spent eight years in the CBA and played basketball at Los Angeles Southwest College, earning a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice.

What is the highest salary for an NBA referee?

According to Techopedia, the average salary for an NBA referee ranges from $250,000 to $550,000 annually. However, this amount can change depending on years of experience, rank, and the number of games officiated.

Do NBA refs get paid per game?

Rookie officials may earn $600, while veterans may pocket $7,000 per game. In addition, when the chance comes to officiate a semifinal or a final, a professional referee gets a whopping $29,000 for that game.

Are NBA refs full-time jobs?

In the NBA, referees are full-time employees. However, at other levels, these officials could work part-time or on a game-by-game basis.

Do NBA refs pay for travel?

NBA referees do not pay for travel. Their compensation includes a base salary, bonuses, and additional perks such as health benefits and travel allowances.

Who makes the NBA referee roster?

The NBA Referee Operations management team selects officials based on their performance during the first three rounds of the season's playoff matches.

Do NBA refs make more than NFL refs?

NBA referees earn more yearly than their NFL and MLB counterparts. This is due to the game’s popularity, which translates to the players’ and refs’ bank accounts.

The NBA referee's salary may vary depending on one’s experience officiating basketball matches. Although officials’ salaries are lower than those of players, they are still higher than average.

