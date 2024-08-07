Top 10 most disliked hosts on QVC: Where are they now?

QVC is a well-known American home shopping TV network that millions of viewers follow. The channel has employed hosts who talk about different products, but not everyone likes them. Some have good ratings, while the most disliked hosts have low ratings.

QVC hosts Jane Treacy (L), Kerstin Lindquist (C), and David Venable (R) have haters on the channel. Photo: Taylor Hill, Astrid Stawiarz, Larry Busacca (modified by keywords)

Some anchors are fun to watch because of their strong communication skills and charisma. Many QVC personalities come and go, leaving mixed impressions. We break down the most disliked and rude QVC hosts based on research from numerous sources.

Top 10 most disliked hosts on QVC

People have different reasons for liking or disliking hosts or anchors. Lovantrix and QVC Hosts Facts gathered fans' opinions on the most hated QVC hosts' names.

Who are the least favourite hosts on QVC? Here is a breakdown of profiles of the most annoying QVC hosts and what makes them less liked by some viewers.

10. Jane Treacy

Jane Treacy speaks during an interview as QVC presents Beauty Bash at The Fillmore Philadelphia in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Date of birth: 28 January 1962

28 January 1962 Age : 62 (as of 2024)

: 62 (as of 2024) Birthplace: United States

United States Nationality: American

American Social media: Instagram

Treacy has been hosting on QVC for 37 years, earning fans and haters. She is known for her warm and friendly way of talking about products. Some dislike her way of interrupting guests while they are talking.

9. Shawn Killinger

Shawn Killinger attends as QVC Brings Together the Q50, All-Female Over 50 Collective at First-Ever Age of Possibility Summit on 24 April 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello

Date of birth: 2 November 1972

2 November 1972 Age: 52 (as of 2024)

52 (as of 2024) Birthplace: Detroit, Michigan, USA

Detroit, Michigan, USA Nationality: American

American Social media: Instagram

Killinger's tendency to overtake conversations and talk too much has frustrated most viewers. Some think she is rude or harsh despite being among the most talented QVC hosts.

8. Alberti Popaj

Alberti Popaj (C) attends as QVC presents Beauty Bash at The Fillmore Philadelphia in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Date of birth: 26 January 1979

26 January 1979 Age: 45 (as of 2024)

45 (as of 2024) Birthplace: Prishtina, Albania

Prishtina, Albania Nationality: American

American Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Popaj is among the most outstanding anchors because of his experience and cheerful character. His critics argue that he uses his hands too often and talks too loud, which sometimes causes distraction.

7. Amy Stran

Amy Stran poses for the camera during a new talk show on QVC in May 2024. Photo: @Amy Stran QVC (modified by author)

Date of birth: 19 June 1979

19 June 1979 Age: 45 (as of 2024)

45 (as of 2024) Birthplace: Kingsville, Maryland

Kingsville, Maryland Nationality: American

American Social media: Instagram,

Many people like watching Amy because of his calm and composure. Her haters find her a bit boring. They believe she lacks the energy to keep them glued to the channel.

6. Rick Domeier

Host Rick Domeier (L) interviews Cynthia Garrett during the celebration of the "Love Conquers All" jewellery collection with QVC on 22 August 2006 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Date of birth: 11 January 1964

11 January 1964 Age: 60 (as of 2024)

60 (as of 2024) Birthplace: Minnesota, United States

Minnesota, United States Nationality: American

American Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Domeier is one of the oldest QVC hosts. Many love him for his calm and relaxed nature, but some viewers hate his jokes. Others believe he is often rude to guests and viewers and cares more about sales.

5. Julia Cearley

Julia Cearley and Alberti Popaj (L). On the right is Cearley on set. Photo: @Julia Cearley QVC (modified by author)

Date of birth: 25 March 1981

25 March 1981 Age: 43 (as of 2024)

43 (as of 2024) Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Some viewers think Cearley is rude and does not like to help others. Others like her for her positive energy, but Cearley's haters believe it is fake and that she overreacts.

4. Mary Beth Roe

QVC's Mary Beth Roe speaks at the National Women's History Museum (NWHM) Hosts Exclusive Cocktail Reception on 25 October 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Todd Oren

Date of birth: 10 August 1959

10 August 1959 Age: 65 (as of 2024)

65 (as of 2024) Birthplace: Minnesota, United States

Minnesota, United States Nationality: American

American Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Mary Beth has worked with the network for over two decades, showcasing professionalism and mind-blowing performances. Some like her soothing and pleasant character, while others think she is boring, less engaging, and pushes products too hard.

3. Kerstin Lindquist

Kerstin Lindquist is one of the most talented QVC anchors with haters. Photo: @Kerstin Lindquist QVC (modified by author)

Date of birth: 27 October 1977

27 October 1977 Age: 47 (as of 2024)

47 (as of 2024) Birthplace: Orange County, California, USA

Orange County, California, USA Nationality: American

American Social media: Instagram, Facebook, X(Twitter)

Many viewers admire Lindquist for her energy and happy personality. Her critics think she is too excited and annoying. Some struggle to understand her accent and think she talks too fast.

2. David Venable

Chef David Venable has gained many fans but also has haters who dislike his attitude. He is known for his impressive cooking skills. @David Venable QVC (modified by author)

Date of birth: 12 November 1964

12 November 1964 Age: 60 (as of 2024)

60 (as of 2024) Birthplace: Charlotte, North Carolina, United States

Charlotte, North Carolina, United States Nationality: American

American Social media: Instagram, Facebook

David is known for his friendly and lively personality when discussing food. Some viewers think the master chef talks too loudly and explains too much.

1. Jennifer Coffey

Jennifer Coffey during the FIT's Annual Gala to Honor Dennis Basso, John and Laura Pomerantz and QVC at the Grand Ballroom at The Plaza Hotel on 9 May 2016 in New York City. Photo: D Dipasupil

Date of birth: 5 January 1975

5 January 1975 Age: 49 (as of 2024)

49 (as of 2024) Birthplace: Texas, United States

Texas, United States Nationality: American

American Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Jennifer Coffey is known for her calm and intelligence. Some viewers dislike her style, thinking she talks too much and often interrupts the guests on her show.

Frequently asked questions

Viewers have different opinions about TV hosts, influenced by their presentation style, personality, and sales tactics. Here are some trending questions about the channel's most disliked QVC anchors.

Who is the least popular host on QVC? Jennifer Coffey, Kerstin Lindquist, and Rick Domeier are among the least popular anchors on the channel.

Jennifer Coffey, Kerstin Lindquist, and Rick Domeier are among the least popular anchors on the channel. Who is the most loved host on QVC? According to Straw Poll, many viewers love David Venable, Alberti Popaj, and Leah Williams more than other anchors on the channel.

According to Straw Poll, many viewers love David Venable, Alberti Popaj, and Leah Williams more than other anchors on the channel. Who were the original hosts on QVC? Kathy Levine, John Eastman, Ellen Langas, Bob Bowersox, and Cindy Briggs-Moore were among the original hosts of the program.

Kathy Levine, John Eastman, Ellen Langas, Bob Bowersox, and Cindy Briggs-Moore were among the original hosts of the program. Who is the oldest host on QVC? Mary Beth Roe is arguably the oldest anchor on QVC. She is 65 years old as of 2024 and has been hosting since 1987.

Mary Beth Roe is arguably the oldest anchor on QVC. She is 65 years old as of 2024 and has been hosting since 1987. How much do QVC hosts get paid? Zip Recruiter estimates the average pay of a QVC host in the US is $14.17 an hour. Most hosts receive between $11.54 and $16.11.

Zip Recruiter estimates the average pay of a QVC host in the US is $14.17 an hour. Most hosts receive between $11.54 and $16.11. What QVC hosts were fired? Carolyn Gracie and Dan Hughes announced their departure from the channel in March 2024, as reported by Today. Carolyn had served for 19 years, while Hughes ended his 3-year tenure.

Carolyn Gracie and Dan Hughes announced their departure from the channel in March 2024, as reported by Today. Carolyn had served for 19 years, while Hughes ended his 3-year tenure. Which QVC host lost his wife? Former QVC host Dan Wheeler lost his wife, Beth Wheeler, in October 2015. Daily Local reported that Beth succumbed to cancer, inspiring her husband to write a book about her.

Former QVC host Dan Wheeler lost his wife, Beth Wheeler, in October 2015. Daily Local reported that Beth succumbed to cancer, inspiring her husband to write a book about her. Why did Lori Greiner leave QVC? The 'Queen of QVC' joined the channel in 2000. Lori Greiner left in 2020 to focus on her brand and Shark Tank.

The most disliked hosts on QVC also have die-hard fans who admire their skills and personalities. Some viewers love energetic and fun hosts, while others prefer those who are more calm and relaxed.

