From winning Super Bowl XLII on February 3, 2008, to becoming a major media powerhouse, Michael Strahan has solidified his place in the field and media houses. He is an American television host, journalist, and former professional football player. Beyond his fame, Michael Strahan's salary has become of interest to many.

Michael Strahan is the first HBCU and NFL Hall of Fame football player to ever fly in space. Photo: @Michael Strahan (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Following a successful 14-season NFL career, Michael Strahan transitioned into media, becoming one of the most sought-after TV hosts. His previous experience as an NFL player influenced his rate card, making him one of the highest-paid media personalities. But how much does Michael Strahan earn in a year?

Michael Strahan's profile summary

Full name Michael Anthony Strahan Gender Male Date of birth November 21, 1971 Age 52 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Houston, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Weight 116 kg (approx) Height 6 ft 5 inches Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Parents Louise (Traylor) Strahan and Gene Willie Strahan Siblings 5 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Kayla Quick Education Westbury High School and Texas Southern University Profession Retired NFL player, media personality, and entrepreneur Social media Instagram, X(Twitter), Facebook, TikTok

What is Michael Strahan's salary?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former NFL player earns approximately $17 million annually from various media engagements. He currently holds multiple prominent roles in the media industry.

Michael Strahan at the Heavyweight Championship of The World "Wilder vs. Fury" Premiere at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Michael Tran

Source: Original

Michael Strahan's NFL salary

Throughout his entire NFL career, Michael Strahan's yearly salary varied depending on the respective contracts he signed. According to Over the Cap, he earned over $76 million in salary throughout his 15-year football career.

His highest annual earnings were during his 2002-2003 season with the Giants, where he bagged a yearly salary of $20.6 million. Below is a breakdown of how his annual salary varied throughout his football career;

2002-2008: $6,614,000

1999-2002: $8,000,000

1996-1999: $3,050,000

1993-1995: $362,500

What is Michael Strahan's salary on GMA?

In 2016, Strahan signed a contract with ABC, which set his salary on Good Morning America (GMA) at $20 million per year. He later renewed the contract for another 4 years in 2021.

Michael Strahan Fox's salary

Michael is also a Fox analyst and hosts NFL Sunday. The Things reports that Strahan earns approximately $4 million yearly from his Fox gig.

Michael Strahan at "The Best Man Holiday" screening at Chelsea Bow Tie Cinemas in New York City. Photo by Robin Marchant

Source: Getty Images

What job does Michael Strahan have now?

Strahan is a retired American football player, sports analyst, and talk show host. After a successful career in the NFL, Strahan pursued various jobs, as seen below;

Media engagements

Michael has been a co-host on Good Morning America (GMA) since 2016, working alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos. He also serves as an analyst for Fox NFL Sunday, contributing to the network's football coverage. Strahan also hosts ABC's The $100,000 Pyramid game show.

Producer and author

Strahan is an executive producer on various projects, including a documentary, Evolution of the Black Quarterback. He is also a successful and rich author, and in 2015, he co-wrote Wake Up Happy with Veronica Chambers.

Entrepreneurial ventures

Strahan is active in talent management through his co-founded company, SMAC Entertainment. He runs a lifestyle brand that includes a top clothing line, skincare products, and officially licensed league apparel.

Michael Strahan with a copy of his new book, 'Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide To Transforming Your Life' at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles. Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen

Source: Getty Images

Michael Strahan's endorsements

Since his time in the NFL, Michael has had multiple brand endorsements. In April 2016, he signed a deal with ABC as a co-host of the Good Morning America show. Michael has previously partnered with brands like Subway, Snickers, Metamucil, Pizza Hut, Dr. Pepper, and Right Guard.

What is Michael Strahan's net worth?

According to ClutchPoints, Michael Strahan's alleged net worth is $65 million as of 2024. His fortune is attributed to his successful football career, media engagements, and various entrepreneurial ventures.

What cars does Michael Strahan own?

The former NFL star owns a fleet of expensive cars. They include;

Car model Estimated price 2005 Porsche Carrera GT $440,000 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster $495,000 2012 Rolls-Royce Drophead $450,000 1990 Lamborghini LM002 SUV $284,000 Aston Martin Vanquish $292,000 SSC Tuatara Striker $1.9 million

Michael Strahan's house

Michael Strahan at an exclusive workout event at Gramercy Terrace at The Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City. Photo by Mike Pont

Source: Getty Images

Throughout his lifetime, Straham has owned multiple luxurious houses. Michael, alongside his former wife, Jean Muggli, owned a Montclair, New Jersey mansion (valued at $3.6 million), which the court ordered them to auction and split the proceedings as part of their divorce settlement.

In 2012, he sold two Hermosa Beach pads at $1.8 million and $3 million. Strahan then purchased a Bel Air mansion for $7.9 million that same year before selling it for $11 million in an off-market move. In 2013, Michael paid $16 million for a Brentwood mansion, which he sold for $21.5 million.

Who is Michael Strahan's wife?

The television personality has been married twice. His first marriage was to Wanda Hutchins, with whom he has two children, Tanita and Michael Jr. They parted ways in 1996.

In 1999, Michael married Jean Muggli, and they had twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella. They divorced in 2006. The former football player is in a relationship with Kayla Quick, a personal trainer.

Michael Strahan's divorce settlement

Michael Strahan's divorce settlement with his ex-wife, Jean Muggli, was significant and financially impactful. The divorce was finalised in 2006, and as part of the settlement, Strahan was ordered to pay Muggli a one-time payment of $15.3 million. Additionally, he was required to pay $18,000 per month in child support for their twin daughters up until they turned 18.

Michael Strahan, host of ABC's Good Morning America and former professional football player, during the Exchange ETF Conference in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Michael Strahan (aged 52 years old as of 2024) was born on November 21, 1971.

Strahan made history on December 11, 2021, as the tallest person (6 feet 5 inches) to fly into space.

Strahan was a weightlifter before he played football.

His mother, Louise Strahan, was a basketball coach.

Michael was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2001.

in 2001. Michael is currently dating Kayla Quick since 2015.

Michael Strahan is known to lead an extravagant lifestyle, evident in his high-end vacations and luxurious cars.

Michael Strahan's salary and net worth are testaments to his talent and dedication in the field and media. Although he earned a decent amount as the defensive end for the New York Giants for 14 seasons, the American star transitioned to the media sector to become a fan favourite for popular talk shows.

READ ALSO: Shawty Bae's net worth and personal life

Briefly.co.za published an article about Shawty Bae, a famous content creator, social media personality, and TikTok star from America.

Her engaging lip sync, dancing, and reaction videos on TikTok have made her stand out as a successful social media personality, as evidenced by her impressive fortune. Discover Shawty Bae's net worth and personal life.

Source: Briefly News