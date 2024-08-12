Christian McCaffrey's net worth, salary, contract, endorsements, and more

Christian McCaffrey has established himself as one of the NFL's best running backs since being drafted in 2017. His lucrative contracts with the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers have made him over $65 million in career earnings. This article highlights Christian McCaffrey's net worth today.

McCaffrey of the 49ers during the NFC Divisional Playoffs against the Packers on January 20, 2024. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham on Getty Images, @christianmccaffrey on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Christian McCaffrey's net worth today is contributed by both his on-field dominance and off-field ventures. Apart from being one of the highest-paid athletes, he has worked with multiple major brands over the years.

Christian McCaffrey's profile summary

Full name Christian Jackson McCaffrey Nicknames CMC Date of birth June 7, 1996 Age 28 years old in 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Castle Rock, Colorado Current residence Los Angeles Nationality American Religion Christian (Catholic) Height 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m/180 cm) Weight Approx. 95 kg (210 lbs) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Olivia Culpo Children None (as of 2024) Parents Lisa and Ed McCaffrey Siblings Max, Dylan, and Luke Education Stanford University Profession American football athlete Player position Running back Teams Carolina Panthers (2017-2022), San Francisco 49ers (2022 to date) Social media Instagram Facebook

Christian McCaffrey's net worth

How rich is Christian McCaffrey? The 49ers running back is estimated to be worth $30 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He earns from his football career and endorsement deals.

What is Christian McCaffrey's salary?

Christian is currently one of the highest-paid NFL running backs, with an average annual salary of $19 million, according to Spotrac. In June 2024, he signed a 2-year, $38 million contract extension with the San Fransico 49ers.

Top 5 facts about NFL running back Christian McCaffrey. Photo: @christianmccaffrey on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much money does Christian McCaffrey make?

Christian Mccaffrey's earnings exceed $25 million per year. In 2020, he appeared on The World's Highest-Paid Athletes list by Forbes with an annual revenue of $26.5 million, including $23.5 million from his NFL salary and winnings and $3 million from his endorsement deals. His career earnings currently stand at $65,649,263, according to Spotrac.

Christian McCaffrey's career highlights

McCaffrey played college football at Stanford, where he was a Heisman Trophy finalist. He was selected 8th overall by the Carolina Panthers during the 2017 NFL Draft. He played for the Panthers until 2022, when he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Over his career that currently spans seven seasons, CMC has held numerous records for both the Panthers and the 49ers, including franchise records for most receptions by a running back. Below is a highlight of some of his achievements to date;

3-time Pro Bowl selection

2-time First-Team All-Pro

2023 Offensive Player of the Year

3-time First-team All-Pro

2023 NFL rushing yards leader

5-time FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers warms up prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024. Photo: Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey's endorsements

Christian McCaffrey's finances have also been greatly boosted by his high-profile endorsement deals. He is currently one of the most marketable running backs in the NFL.

He has been working with Nike since his college days at Stanford University. He has also signed endorsement deals with USAA, Body Armor, Nerf, Lowe's, Temu, Jo Malone London, and Bose.

Christian McCaffrey's house

The NFL running back has owned several homes over the years. He currently resides in a $3.5 million home in Encino, Los Angeles, with his wife, model Olivia Culpo.

In 2020, the athlete purchased an 11,831-square-foot mansion called Grand Lac Chateau in North Carolina for $7.5 million. He listed the property in January 2024 for $12.5 million because he rarely spends time in North Carolina after joining the 49ers.

Christian previously lived in a $2 million penthouse in Charlotte, North Carolina. He placed it on the market in late 2023 for $3.75 million.

Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers during the NFC Divisional Playoffs against the Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024, in Santa Clara. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham

Source: Getty Images

Why is Christian McCaffrey so famous?

Christian's fame stems from the fact that he is regarded as one of the best running backs in the NFL today. He also comes from a family with a strong sports background.

His father, Ed McCaffrey, was a successful NFL wide receiver for 13 seasons and won three Super Bowls. Christian usually credits his dad for helping him become a great NFL athlete. In a previous interview, he said it was a blessing to learn from ED, adding,

To have him as a resource, just as a player. Being able to learn so many intricacies of the game at such a young age, but also to learn how to do it... Half my life I watched my dad block for guys like Terrell Davis. And so, for me, it was kind of ingrained in us. There's a way to play the game; there's a way to respect the game.

CMC's mother, Lisa, played soccer and currently hosts the 'Your Mom' podcast. Christian's brothers are also football stars. His brother Max is a wide receiver coach at Northern Colorado, Luke plays quarterback at Rice University, while Dylan played quarterback at Michigan before transferring to Northern Colorado.

Wide receiver Ed McCaffrey of the Denver Broncos during a pre-season game against the Packers at the Mile High Stadium in Denver on August 24, 1998. Photo: Brian Bahr

Source: Getty Images

Olivia Culpo's net worth

The former Miss Universe is estimated to be $9 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She had already established a successful brand prior to meeting Christian in 2019. The couple married in June 2024.

How much money does Olivia Culpo make?

Olivia Culpo's salary is over $490,000 per year, thanks to her multi-faceted career as a model, actress, and social media influencer. She also earns from endorsement deals.

Olivia won the Miss Rhode Island USA title in 2012. She then went on to win Miss USA 2012 and, subsequently, Miss Universe 2012, becoming the first American to win the Miss Universe title since 1997.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo during the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey's net worth reflects his impressive career over the last seven seasons that he has been in the NFL. He continues to use his success to help the community through his NPO, the Christian McCaffrey Foundation.

READ ALSO: Johnny Manziel's net worth today: How rich is Johnny Football?

Briefly.co.za published intriguing facts about Johnny Manziel's net worth. He had one of the most promising NFL careers when he was drafted in 2014, but he ended up spending only two seasons due to on-field inconsistencies and off-field controversies.

When Johnny left the NFL, he also lost his major endorsement deals with brands like Nike and Panini America. Check the article for more on his whereabouts today.

Source: Briefly News