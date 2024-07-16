Angel Reese's net worth: A look at her earnings & endorsements

Angel Reese is one of the most promising basketballers in the WNBA after joining the Chicago Sky in the 2024 draft as a forward. She is currently one of the front-runners for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award. This article highlights Angel Reese's net worth and how much she earns in salary and endorsements.

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky during a game against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on July 05, 2024, in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Steph Chambers (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Prior to joining the WNBA, Angel Reese's net worth had already crossed the $1 million mark because of her lucrative NIL deals with major companies. Her basketball star power is attributed to her family's athletic background: her mom played basketball at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, and her dad played college ball.

Angel Reese's profile summary

Full name Angel Reese Other names Bayou Barbie Date of birth May 6, 2002 Age 22 years old in 2024 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Randallstown, Maryland, United States Nationality American Height 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m/191 cm) Weight Approx. 75 kg (165 lb) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Basketballer Cam'Ron Fletcher (2023) Parents Angel and Michael Reese Siblings Julian Education St. Frances Academy, University of Maryland (2020 to 2022) Louisiana State University (2022-2024) Profession WNBA basketball athlete WNBA draft 7th overall pick in the first round (2024) Teams Chicago Sky (2024 to date) Player position Power forward Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube TikTok

What is Angel Reese's net worth in 2024?

The WNBA star is estimated to be worth between $1.8 million and $3 million, according to various sources, including Sportzhive and Sportskeeda. Her main source of income is her basketball salary and brand endorsements.

Angel Reese's salary

Angel Reese's contract with the Chicago Sky includes an average annual salary of $81,096. The 4-year rookie contract signed in 2024 is worth $324,383. She will earn a salary of $73,439 in 2024, $74,909 in 2025, $82,399 in 2026, and $93,636 in 2027, according to Spotrac.

Angel Reese's NIL worth and earnings

Angel Reese's name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals were worth $1.8 million by the end of her collegiate career, placing her at number 8 on the On3 NIL 100 list. She was working with top brands like SI Swimsuit, Starry, Mielle Organics, Caktus AI, Raising Cane's, Campus Ink, Intuit TurboTax, Mercedes-Benz, Tampax, Beats by Dre, Airbnb, Amazon, and Goldman Sachs.

Top 5 facts about WNBA player Angel Reese. Photo: Steph Chambers on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Angel Reese's endorsements

After being drafted into the WNBA in April 2024, Angel Reese's NIL deals became sponsorships. She has continued her partnership with Reebok after becoming the brand's face for female basketball in October 2023. Reese became the first athlete to be signed by Shaq O'Neal after he was appointed Reebok's president of basketball.

Angel Reese's Reebok contract amount has yet to be made public. She revealed in a past video that many shoe companies wanted to work with her, but she chose Reebok for various reasons, saying,

What was it about Reebok? One, they don't have a women's basketball player (as) a face. So I wanted to be that. Two, Shaq. You know my relationship with Shaq. And three, I like how they're rebranding everything and they're letting me be the creator behind everything I want to do.

In April 2024, Angel inked a deal with sports and entertainment collectables company Panini America in an exclusive partnership for autographed trading cards and memorabilia. The multi-year contract includes a wide variety of products featuring Reese.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is sitting courtside before the game against the Indiana Fever on June 1, 2024, at Bainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Brian Spurlock

Source: Getty Images

Angel Reese's basketball career

Reese attended Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, where she excelled as a four-year varsity basketball player, leading her team to championships and playing in the McDonald's All-American Game. She began her college basketball at the University of Maryland, where she spent two years.

In 2022, the basketball athlete transferred to LSU, where she received significant recognition. She led them to their first national championship and was named the Most Outstanding Player.

The Chicago Sky drafted her in the 2024 WNBA Draft as the 7th overall pick. Angel Reese's career achievements as of July 2024 include the following;

WNBA All-Star (2024)

NCAA champion (2023)

NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player (2023)

Unanimous first-team All-American (2023)

First-team All-American – USBWA (2024)

Second-team All-American – AP (2024)

WBCA Coaches' All-American (2023)

Third-team All-American – AP (2022)

SEC Player of the Year (2024)

2-time First-team All-SEC (2023 and 2024)

First-team All-Big Ten (2022)

2-time SEC All-Defensive Team (2023 and 2024)

Big Ten All-Defensive Team (2022)

Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2021)

McDonald's All-American (2020)

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky during a game against the Las Vegas Aces on June 27, 2024, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Melissa Tamez

Source: Getty Images

Angel Reese foundation

The WNBA forward established the Angel C. Reese Foundation in her hometown in Maryland in August 2023. The NGO's main objective is to ensure equal opportunities for all girls in areas where they have been overlooked, like education, sports, and financial literacy. Her mother revealed that giving back had always been Reese's dream.

Angel has always wanted to give back, and we thought what better way to do that than by starting a foundation so we could directly control the charitable giving and facilitate how we would help others. Our two main objectives are to ensure equity and equal opportunity for girls in sports. We feel that those are intertwined, and we chose these because of Angel's position.

FAQs

Since her college days at LSU, where she led the SEC in scoring and rebounding, Reese has been a rising star. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about her earnings;

What does Angel Reese do for a living?

The Maryland native plays professional basketball in the WNBA. The Chicago Sky drafted her in the 2024 WNBA Draft as the 7th overall pick.

How much money does Angel Reese make?

Angel's average annual salary in the WNBA is $81,096. She also made $1.8 million in NIL deals by the end of her collegiate career in early 2024.

How much is Angel Reese worth?

The Chicago Sky forward is estimated to be worth between $1.8 million and $3 million. She is currently one of WNBA's best rookie players.

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky during a game against the Connecticut Sun on June 12, 2024, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Melissa Tamez

Source: Getty Images

Angel Reese's net worth is expected to increase as her WNBA career soars. She continues to make waves both on and off the court.

