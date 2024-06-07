Tommy Fleetwood's net worth today: How rich is the golfer?
Tommy Fleetwood is currently one of the most successful golfers. He turned professional in 2010 and has since featured in the top 10 of both the European and PGA Tours several times. His financial status has also grown. Uncover Tommy Fleetwood's net worth and how much he makes per tournament.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Tommy Fleetwood's profile summary
- What is Tommy Fleetwood's net worth in 2024?
- How much does Tommy Fleetwood earn?
- Tommy Fleetwood's sponsors
- Tommy Fleetwood's house
- Tommy Fleetwood's golf academy
- FAQs
Tommy has delivered impressive performances at major championships over the years. He was the European Tour Player's Player of the Year in 2017 and later finished second at the US Open in 2018 and The Open Championship in 2019. The golfer achieved his best Masters result in 2024 with a T3.
Tommy Fleetwood's profile summary
|Full name
|Thomas Paul Fleetwood
|Date of birth
|January 19, 1991
|Age
|33 years old in 2024
|Birth sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Southport, Merseyside, England
|Current residence
|Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|Nationality
|English
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m/178 cm)
|Weight
|168 lbs (76 kg)
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Gender
|Male
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Claire (also his manager)
|Children
|Three, including son Franklin and stepchildren Oscar and Mo
|Profession
|Golfer on the European and PGA Tours
|Years active as a pro
|2010 to date
|OWGR
|12 (as of 2024)
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)
|Website
|tommyfleetwood.com
What is Tommy Fleetwood's net worth in 2024?
The English golfer has an estimated net worth of between $15 million and $20 million, according to various sources, including Sportskeeda and GolfSpan. He earns from golf tournaments and lucrative endorsement deals.
How much does Tommy Fleetwood earn?
Tommy Fleetwood's career earnings as part of the PGA Tour are over $23 million as of 2024. His current earnings from the DP World Tour (European Tour) are over €30 million ($32 million).
Fleetwood's winnings in international golf games currently stand at eight. He also has seven DP World Tour wins, but he has yet to secure a PGA Tour win. Below is a look at some of his prize packages;
|Tournament
|Year
|Prize
|Masters Tournament
|2024
|$1.04 million
|Dubai Invitational
|2024
|$421,700
|Hero Dubai Desert Classic
|2024
|$141,000
|US PGA Championship
|2024
|$114,000
|DP World Tour Championship
|2023
|$913,000
|US PGA Championship
|2023
|$216,000
|Masters Tournament
|2023
|$111,000
|Nedbank Golf Challenge
|2022
|$1.025 million
|DP World Tour Championship
|2022
|$361,000
|US PGA Championship
|2022
|$545,000
|Masters Tournament
|2022
|$225,000
|Dubai Desert Classic
|2022
|$118,000
|Masters Tournament
|2020
|$133,000
|The Open Championship
|2019
|$1.12 million
|Nedbank Golf Challenge
|2019
|$2.5 million
|DP World Tour Championship
|2019
|$875,000
|US Open
|2018
|$1.296 million
|Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
|2018
|$500,000
|DP World Tour Championship
|2018
|$110,000
|Masters Tournament
|2018
|$151,000
|Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
|2017
|$450,000
|DP World Tour Championship
|2016
|$160,000
Tommy Fleetwood's sponsors
In January 2021, LVMH-owned Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer enlisted the English golfer as one of their brand ambassadors. In his interview with Forbes, Fleetwood said working with the luxury watch brand was a big boost for his career.
I think people get identified with a certain watch partnership, and for me, this TAG Heuer partnership, and being the face of something, is a big step in my career and something very cool that I'm very proud of.
Tommy is a long-time partner with Nike and BMW Golfsport. He also has an equipment deal with TaylorMade Golf since 2021. In January 2024, he signed a multi-year extension deal with the golf brand.
Tommy Fleetwood's house
The English golfer currently resides in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, but details of his house are unavailable. In his previous interview with Worldwide Golf, he said his family had an easy time settling into the UAE life.
I am a resident in the UAE. My family lives here now, kids go to school here. Dubai is where normal life is for us at this time. So that's been great, and we've settled in really well. Everybody's been great.
Tommy Fleetwood's golf academy
Tommy owns a golf academy, the Tommy Fleetwood Academy (TFA). He opened the first TFA in 2018 at Formby Hall in his hometown, Southport, England. The second academy was established in November 2022 at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai in partnership with DP World.
The golfer told The Nation in 2023 that he enjoys being alongside others as they chase their dreams. Through his academy, he supports aspiring and upcoming golfers as they develop their skills.
For myself and [wife and manager] Clare, we've always had a strong vision for what I see for the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. How I see it progressing and how I want to use the game to support people, develop people, develop their skills, and hopefully grow the game in that sense...
FAQs
Since making his professional debut in 2010, Tommy Fleetwood has continued to solidify his name among golf greats. Here are some frequently asked questions about the European Tour star;
What is Tommy Fleetwood's world ranking?
Tommy Fleetwood is currently in 12th position according to the Official World Golf Ranking. His best position to date was number 9. The golfer's current FedEx ranking is 38, while the Race to Dubai ranking is 4.
How much did Tommy Fleetwood's caddy earn?
Fleetwood's long-term caddie, Ian Finnis, is paid around 8-10% of the player's earnings. His current total earnings from Fleetwood's PGA Tour are over $1.8 million, while the European Tour payment is around $2.56 million as of 2024.
Ian is currently on leave after undergoing open heart surgery in early 2024. Fleetwood has been working with Gary Moore, who took home around $83,000 of his $1.04 prize winning at the 2024 Masters Tournament.
Who was the first golfer to become a billionaire?
Golf legend Tiger Woods was the first golfer to surpass the billion-dollar mark. Forbes estimates his net worth in 2024 to be $1.3 billion.
Tommy Fleetwood's net worth today has been made possible by his consistent play. He is also helping others achieve their dream of playing on major tours through his golf academy.
Source: Briefly News
