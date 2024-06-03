Scottie Scheffler's net worth today: How rich is the PGA Tour star?

Scottie Scheffler has been making waves on the PGA Tour since his professional debut in 2018. Currently ranked the world's number-one golfer, the star continues to collect millions of dollars in prize money and lucrative endorsement deals. This article uncovers Scottie Schaffler's net worth today.

Scottie Scheffler during the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Tim Heitman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler's dominance on the PGA Tour and the Masters Tournament has expanded his financial portfolio in various ways. He is currently one of the most marketable golfers in the world, working with top-tier brands like Nike, Rolex, and Taylormade Golf.

Scottie Scheffler's profile summary

Full name Scott Alexander Scheffler Date of birth June 21, 1996 Age 27 years old in 2024 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Ridgewood, New Jersey, United States Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Religion Christian (Catholic) Height 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m/191 cm) Weight Approx. 91 kg (200 lb) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Meredith Scudder (2020 to date) Children 1 son Parents Diane (mother) and Scott (father) Siblings Three sisters, Callie, Molly and Sara Education University of Texas at Austin (Finance) Profession Golfer on the PGA Tour Years active as a pro 2018 to date OWGR 1st (as of 2024) Agent Blake Smith Agency Hambric Sports Social media Instagram

Scottie Scheffler's net worth in 2024

The pro-golfer has an estimated net worth of between $50 million and $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and Golf365. In 2024, he appeared on 'The World's Highest-Paid Athletes Earnings' list by Forbes.

Top 5 facts about pro golfer Scottie Scheffler. Photo: Ross Kinnaird on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Scottie Scheffler's earnings

The athlete's total career earnings since he turned pro in 2018 have surpassed $80 million. Below is a highlight of some of Scottie Scheffler's major wins to date;

Tournament Year Prize Masters Tournament 2024 $3.6 million Arnold Plamer Invitational 2024 $4 million Players Championship 2024 $4.5 million The RBC Heritage 2024 $3.6 million Players Championship 2023 $4.5 million Hero World Challenge 2023 $1 million WM Phoenix Open 2023 $3.6 million Masters Tournament 2022 $2.7 million WM Phoenix Open 2022 $1.476 million Arnold Palmer Invitational 2022 $2.16 million WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 2022 $2.1 million

The pro golfer works with several lucrative sponsors. Scottie Scheffler's endorsement money is estimated to be approximately $20 million per year, according to Forbes. The following are some of the sponsors he works with;

Nike: The athlete entered into a partnership with the brand in 2022. Scottie Scheffler's Nike contract requires him to wear the brand's footwear, apparel, and accessories on the golf course.

The athlete entered into a partnership with the brand in 2022. Scottie Scheffler's Nike contract requires him to wear the brand's footwear, apparel, and accessories on the golf course. TaylorMade: The golfer joined Taylormade Golf in early 2022 and signed a multi-year contract extension in January 2024. He uses the company's clubs, Stealth Plus driver, wedges, wood, and irons.

The golfer joined Taylormade Golf in early 2022 and signed a multi-year contract extension in January 2024. He uses the company's clubs, Stealth Plus driver, wedges, wood, and irons. Rolex: The watch company is known for its partnership with the Masters Tournament since 1999. As a Rolex 'testimonee', Scottie wears the brand's watches during golf tournaments.

The watch company is known for its partnership with the Masters Tournament since 1999. As a Rolex 'testimonee', Scottie wears the brand's watches during golf tournaments. Veritex Community Bank: Scottie works with Dallas-based Veritex Bank as its official golf ambassador. He has worked with the bank since he turned pro.

Scottie works with Dallas-based Veritex Bank as its official golf ambassador. He has worked with the bank since he turned pro. NetJets: Scheffler uses NetJet's jets as a means of transport to and from tournaments. He started working with the private jet company in 2022.

Scheffler uses NetJet's jets as a means of transport to and from tournaments. He started working with the private jet company in 2022. GolfForever: In May 2022, he became the brand ambassador for GolfForever, an at-home golf fitness training system.

Scottie Scheffler during the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler's investments

The multi-PGA Tour winner joined the pickleball team, Texas Ranchers, in August 2023 as an investor. He is among the team's star-studded ownership group consisting of over 30 investors, including country music star Zach Bryan and several NFL stars.

Scheffler shared his optimism about the Major League Pickleball team becoming a global franchise, saying,

I'm looking forward to seeing how the sport and fandom develop, and I'm proud to support the Ranchers in building a world-class franchise in my home state.

What car does Scottie Scheffler drive?

Scottie Scheffler's car is a 2012 GMC Yukon that he got from his father while studying at the University of Texas. Despite his millionaire status, he has not considered revamping his garage.

In his interview with Carson Daly, he said he will continue to use the car as long as it did not have any maintenance issues.

I do have the same car. Still really dirty. I actually need to get it washed. But I don't know if it's like worthy of me washing. It gets me from place to place, and I'm not a big shopper. As long as it keeps running, I'm probably going to keep driving it.

Scottie Scheffler holding his Masters trophy (L) and his RBC Heritage trophy (R). Photo: @scottie.scheffler on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Scottie Scheffler's residence

The world's top golfer resides in the Devonshire neighbourhood of Dallas, Texas, in a $2.1 million modest mansion. He bought the 5,000-square-foot home in 2020 following his wedding to his high school sweetheart Meredith Scudder.

In his previous interview with Golf Digest, Scottie revealed that Dallas is his home. His parents moved to the city from New Jersey when he was just 6 years old.

Dallas became home pretty quickly for us as kids, and I couldn't really imagine living anywhere else...All her family pretty much lives here. All my family pretty much lives here. So, Dallas is home for us.

Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith Scudder, live in Dallas, Texas. Photo: @scottie.scheffler on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Scottie Scheffler's exceptional talent continues to earn him triumphant victories. Here are some frequently asked questions about the PGA Tour star;

Is Scottie Scheffler the number-one golfer in the world?

Scheffler is currently the world's number one golfer with a total of 695.5211 points, according to the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). He became the highest-ranked golfer in March 2022 after winning the Walter Hagen Cup against Kevin Kisner.

How much money is Scottie Scheffler worth?

Various sources estimate his net worth to be between $50 million and $90 million. He mainly earns from winnings and endorsement deals.

How much has Scottie Scheffler earned in 2024?

Scottie Scheffler's 2024 earnings exceed $15 million as of May. It includes prizes from The Players Championship, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the Masters Tournament.

How much does Scottie Scheffler Caddy get paid?

Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, has enjoyed financial growth due to the golfer's winnings. Traditionally, a caddie takes a 10% cut of the prize money, according to GolfMonthly.

Scottie Scheffler during the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler's net worth has grown over the last five years thanks to his consistent winnings. His journey from a promising young golfer to the world's number one has been remarkable and inspiring.

READ ALSO: Magnus Carlsen's net worth today: How rich is the Grandmaster?

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Magnus Carlsen's net worth. The Mozart of Chess is currently one of the world's best chess players.

Magnus became a chess grandmaster at 13 and has since won several World Chess Championships. He has also diversified into entrepreneurship with a thriving publicly traded company that leverages modern online chess. Check the article for more on his wealth!

Source: Briefly News