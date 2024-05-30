What is Sylvester Stallone's net worth today? A look at his fortune & earnings

Sylvester Stallone's legacy has cemented his status as a Hollywood icon, from an underdog fictional boxer to an action star. He is known as one of the action movie heroes who gave fans back-to-back blockbuster movies from the 80s to the present. So, what is Sylvester Stallone's net worth?

Sylvester Stallone's net worth stems from his American actor, writer, producer, and businessman career. Despite a rough upbringing and facing disability, he strived in his profession and is now a role model to many. Besides Harrison Ford, he is the only actor in American cinema history to have starred in number-one box office films for six straight decades.

Full name Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone Nickname The Italian Stallone Gender Male Date of birth 6 July 1946 Age 77 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Hell's Kitchen, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'9" (177 cm) Weight 80 kg (176 lbs) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Father Frank Stallone Sr. Mother Jackie Stallone Siblings 5 Marital status Married Wife Jennifer Flavin Children 5 School Notre Dame Academy, Lincoln High School University/College Miami Dade College, American College of Switzerland, University of Miami Profession Actor, director, screenwriter, voice actor, producer Net worth $400 million Social media account Instagram

What is Sylvester Stallone's net worth?

The Creedactor's net worth is hundreds of millions, which has grown since he began acting. Sylvester Stallone's net worth before Rocky was $35,000, which they paid him for his Rocky script in 1973.

By 1982, his net worth was $3.8 million, rising to $22 million in 1985 and $78 million by 1990 due to his success with Rocky and Rambo.

How much is Sylvester Stallone worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest, Sylvester Stallone's net worth in 2024 is $400 million. After solidifying himself in the movie, his net worth skyrocketed.

Where did Sylvester Stallone make most of his money?

He made most of his money from movies, especially the success of the 1976 Rocky franchise, which he wrote, directed, and starred in. Before this success, his acting career began with minor roles in films like The Party at Kitty.

Rocky's initial success, for which he turned down $300,000 for film rights to star in it himself, earned $117 million at the box office. During an interview, he had these to say:

I got $35,000 for the first one. The screenplay was about $25,000, then $360 a week before taxes. It shot for only 25 days. Luckily there were the WGA minimums. I made about $2,000 for acting. The second deal was for $75,000 all-in.

After the movie's success, he made $2.5 million from the first Rocky franchise. He also became one of the highest-paid actors of the 1980s and 1990s. The actor's earnings per film range from $35,000 in Rocky to $20 million in Driven and Eye See You.

How much money has Sylvester Stallone movie made?

Stallone's 81 movies have generated over $4 billion in global revenue. His highest-grossing movie is reportedly Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, with a worldwide gross of $864 million. His highest-paying roles are Driven and Eye See You, at $15 to $20 million each.

Sylvester Stallone's salary per movie ranges from $10 to $20 million, depending on the role's importance and budget. Below are some of his movies and the income he earned from them.

Movie title Income earned Rocky IV $300 million Rambo: First Blood $300 million Creed $173 million The Expendable franchise $51 million Daybreak $17.5 million Tango & Cash $15 million Staying Alive $10 million Rhinestone $4 million

What business does Sylvester Stallone own?

Sylvester Stallone owns and leads Balboa Productions, a film and television production company founded in 2018 in partnership with Starlight Culture Entertainment.

The studio, named after his iconic character Rocky Balboa, has already produced several successful films, including Rambo: Last Blood, which grossed $91.5 million globally, and Creed III, which earned $275.3 million worldwide.

He also serves as CEO of Rogue Marble Productions, Inc., which holds a trademark for his name in entertainment. The actor has ventured into music, recording soundtracks for several films, including the iconic Gonna Fly Now theme for Rocky.

He has also explored boxing promotion through his company, Tiger Eye Productions. He has also ventured into reality TV with The Family Stallone and a Netflix documentary, Sly.

What does Sylvester Stallone invest in?

The Gloden Globe Award winner invests in various sectors, including restaurants, hotels, tech startups, fitness gyms, and clothing.

He co-owns Planet Hollywood bars alongside stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger. Sylvester also invested in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

What car does Sylvester Stallone drive?

He drives a Bugatti Veyron, priced at $3 million, as his most expensive car. Some of Sylvester Stallone's cars include:

Car model Average price Bentley Continental GTC $245,850 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano $320,000 1932 Highboy Hot Rod $36,999 Custom Mustang Ford GT $42,495 1950 Mercury $46,000

How much did Sylvester Stallone sell his LA home for?

Sylvester Stallone's house in LA was sold for $58 million. He also sold another home, an equestrian home outside of LA, for $17.2 million. The actor deals in real estate and has several houses worth millions. They include:

North Beverly Park, Los Angeles

Beverly Park mansion

La Quinta, Florida

Palm Beach, Florida

Who is the richer between Arnold and Sylvester?

Arnold Schwarzenegger is richer than Sylvester, with a fortune of $450 million compared to Sylvester's $400 million. Schwarzenegger earns up to $30 million per movie.

Sylvester Stallone's net worth has continued to increase over the years. Despite childhood setbacks, it shows the actor's diligence, resilience, and determination.

