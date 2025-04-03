A woman shared that she was renovating her late dad's home, and Mzansi was eager to advise her on what to do

In the clip she posted, she explained what she would fix first and demonstrated how she was painting the walls

South Africans gave the lady tips on how to navigate the possible family drama that might come out of the revamped place

A young woman impressed Mzansi when she announced that she would fix up her late father's home. People admired the act but warned her against family drama that could unfold once the house was fully renovated.

The project begins

TikTokker penelopemzila shared a clip showing the state of her father's home. Its walls are grey and the floors haven't been tiled yet. It's clear that a lot of work still needs to be done in the home, and the woman is eager to tackle the challenges. Towards the end of the clip, you can see her painting the walls. She posted this as a caption:

"Part 1 | Day one of fixing my dad's place. I will fix broken things like the door frame, and I will paint the room. I'm gonna be staying in here and there is no electricity, but I'm working on that."

See the video below:

Mzansi to the rescue

People across the country advised the lady to be careful about sharing what she does with her family. Many commenters pointed out that things can get dicey if she fixes it up too well and that some family members will come and claim the house as their own. Some South Africans gave her tips on how to navigate the situation.

Read the comments South Africans gave to her below:

Thandiwe_Sip said:

"Go get a letter from the area councillors that you taking over your father's place. To protect yourself ngoba bazovumbuka 🙏🏽"

Karabo. mentioned:

"Dad passed on ‘23 and we lived together, it's just the two of us now. I’m all by myself and at first, I couldn’t recognise this house without him, but I can tell you now I’m always excited to get home, even moved to his room."

BTSunflower commented:

'This is great. Did he pass it on to you? Because I’d hate for you to do all this and some aunt or “wife” says thanks and demands the keys to their house.'

ASH🦋 shared:

"Make sure you keep the receipts plus make some copies ❤️"

Lu posted:

"Keep receipts of everything you buy on fix the house."

Marshmallow 🍭🎂 said:

"Don't fix it too much. They will come back to claim it."

Rainypuleng🇿🇦🇿🇼 mentioned:

"At least he left you a place to stay 🥺 Then there is mine who left nothing."

Source: Briefly News