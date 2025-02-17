A man decided to move into his house while it was still under construction to save money on rent and to not pay a mortgage

The gent showed viewers his yet-to-be-finished double-story home and the garage that he sealed off in the meantime

South Africans applauded the smart choice with many people sharing how they did something similar to him

A man chose his unfinished home to avoid rent and a mortgage, which SA thought was a smart move. Images: dragana991, Manchan

Mzansi was left impressed after a man shared that he would be moving into his unfinished home to save money, with many people agreeing that it was a smart decision.

Dreams under construction

TikToker @humanie123 shared a clip of his house showing all the work that still needs to be completed. The TikToker documents the journey of living in his house and the construction of it in several clips on his profile. The short clip of the place shows the great potential that the future home has to offer.

See the inspiring clip below:

A place to call home

Housing is very important for a healthy and happy life. Sadly, many in South Africa lack basic and safe housing, with shacks and other informal settlements as a means of shelter. Some, however, are lucky enough to be able to save and construct their dream home.

Many South Africans save up to build their own houses. Image: nuttapong punna

Mzansi gave kind words to the ambitious man with many sharing stories of similar things that were done.

Read the comments below:

@ErnestLanga said:

"A good friend of mine and a Brother advised and assisted me to finish one room move in save on rent best advice ever."

@HowardLimitlessAar mentioned:

"Been saving R9k for 9 years n built without a mortgage too.😭u will not regret 💃💃"

@Brendamuako commented:

"Best decision ever we finish one room we are living in it and saving so that we can finish the rest of the house."

@Makhuz'ehleka posted:

"Congratulations and keep making good decisions. I cannot wait to see the finished project 🙏"

@SweetMo stated:

"Way to go 🥰 Doesn't it cost more to break the temporary wall than getting a garage door?"

@massiveworldmpho noted:

"I love this. I can’t believe it was just a dream and empty land, and now, you’re here! Congratulations Sir ❤️"

@Dineo said:

"Hey neighbor we also moved in before we could finish but we are getting closer now, I couldn't wait to move here our neighborhood is beautiful and tranquil."

