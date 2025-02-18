“Cough Up That Money”: Man Rants About Small R3.1m Cape Town Apartment

A South African man shared that he saw a listing for an apartment in Newlands, Cape Town, that surprised him

He noted that the size of the apartment, which consisted of two bedrooms and a bathroom, was less than half the size of a padel court

While some internet users shared their disbelief, others felt that the price was good and something for people to get used to

Cape Town housing prices left one local flabbergasted. Images: @rob_kieser

Source: Instagram

Over the years, the rising costs of housing in the Mother City have left many people scratching their heads. One man experienced this feeling when he came across the price of small apartment blocks.

Housing price stuns man

A social media user named Rob took to his account to share his utter disbelief after seeing a listing for an apartment in Newlands, Cape Town.

He said to internet users:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I'm sure you're all familiar with the concept of a padel court. A padel court is 200 square metres, which means half of a padel court is 100 square metres. This apartment is less than half the size of a padel court."

The information about the apartment showed that it was 92 square metres with two bedrooms, one bathroom, a single garage, secure parking in the complex and a small, well-run block of 10 units.

The above would cost potential buyers R3 175 000.

Still shocked, Rob said:

"It blows my mind, but you know, you love Cape Town and keep singing its praises. So, go cough up that money."

Watch Rob's video below:

Apartment size and price stun Mzansi

Several social media users were just as shocked as Rob and left their thoughts in the post's comment section. Others thought the pricing was something people had to get used to.

Many people on the internet were surprised to see the price of the tiny apartment. Image: damircudic

Source: Getty Images

@stefansidler told the public:

"My mother and I were talking about this. Capetonians are being priced out of their city. Locals also pay tourist trap prices, unfortunately."

@zeldastorbeck added in the comments:

"Cape Town is overrated."

@nomi_nom14 shared their opinion with a laugh:

"Cape Town once tried to make the whole micro apartment a thing and failed miserably. I think now all the people who bought those micro apartments are trying to get rid of them. South Africa has land, and nobody is fixing to live in a private school shoe box."

@rochellewinnaar jokingly stated:

"You could buy four Dubai chocolates and a six-pack of Prime at Woolies for that."

@luke_van_d thought differently to most people in the comment section, writing:

"That's a good price."

@shellsonthego said to Rob:

"If you're so out of touch with the property market that you think this price is so crazy and worth posting about, then perhaps you need to reconsider posting about Cape Town properties. Property prices go up. It's simple supply and demand. This is a good thing."

3 Other stories about Cape Town housing

In another article, Briefly News reported how the stunning R198 million mansion in Cape Town impressed many social media users.

reported how the stunning R198 million mansion in Cape Town impressed many social media users. A woman shared why she had a problem with the Mother City. One of her reasons regarded her friends being displaced as new establishments came as replacements.

A young Mzansi woman shared that she moved into a R6 500 loft, which she saw as her dream apartment.

Source: Briefly News