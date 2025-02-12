A Look at the R198 Million Mansion in Cape Town Leaves SA Impressed: "Beautiful"

A stunning mansion in the mother city has gone viral on social media leaving many people in awe of the place

The house is currently the most expensive listing on the market in IIandando Cape Town and the home comes with impressive interior designs

People were in awe of the place as they headed to the comments section gushing over the house

South Africans are buzzing over a stunning luxury home in the mother city that has left many people in awe.

A man revealed a breathtaking multi-million home in Cape Town that had SA in awe. Image: @stevenndukwu

Source: TikTok

A look at R198 million Cape Town home

The modern home was showcased in a video by a TikTok user under the handle @stevenndukwu.

The multi-million-rand home is located in one of Cape Town's most sought-after areas IIandando Cape Town South Africa and ranks as one of the most expensive houses on the market. The home cost R198 million and it was built on 1,600 square meters, comes with 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, two pools, a gym, a cinema and a sauna.

On the top level, it has a beautiful lounge, wine cellar, and landing lift. The infinity pool that seemingly blends with the horizon left peeps in awe.

The interiors boast modern finishes, large glass windows allowing for natural light, and high-end appliances throughout, offering the perfect balance of comfort and opulence.

Take a look at the house below:

People love home as react

Potential buyers and property enthusiasts alike have flocked to social media, expressing their admiration for the home’s sleek, contemporary design and breathtaking location.

Icecakeprincess said:

"Beautiful."

BIG FC shared:

"It worth it not those nonsense in island Lagos see it like a small heaven."

Omo added:

"I will pay right away send me the invoice I will pay 12m."

Gal vin🇳🇬 wrote:

"I'll buy it one day. I affirm."

Mr_IamNotYourGuy commented:

"Now this is real estate, not the nonsense they putting ridiculous prices in Lagos."

South African women flaunt their homes

Briefly News

