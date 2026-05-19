Mamelodi Sundowns players reportedly spent hours at OR Tambo before their Morocco trip was abruptly halted over landing clearance issues

The travel drama has sparked fresh debate around CAF Champions League logistics and treatment of visiting teams in North Africa

Supporters also raised concerns after some travelling fans reportedly faced visa delays ahead of the crucial CAFCL clash

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mamelodi Sundowns forced back home before CAF final. Image: Lorenz_KO

Source: Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns’ preparations for their CAF Champions League final clash against AS FAR were thrown into uncertainty after the club reportedly failed to secure permission for its chartered flight to land in Morocco.

Veteran sports broadcaster Robert Marawa revealed on X on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, that the Brazilians had already gone through immigration at OR Tambo International Airport. However, they were later forced to abandon the trip and return home.

Marawa wrote:

“ The Marawa Scorpions report that Mamelodi Sundowns were due to travel to Morocco today BUT the players and technical Team members are back at their homes after spending a huge chunk of the day at the OR Tambo International Airport. The team had even gone through immigration!!!

“Morocco has not given Sundowns (hired charter) landing rights at Mohammed V International Airport.”

Mamedi Sundowns travel plans disrupted ahead of CAFCL final

Football journalist Micky Jnr later shared additional details surrounding the incident. He claimed Mamelodi Sundowns had arranged a private charter flight which was expected to land in Rabat.

According to Micky Jnr, the Moroccan Civil Aviation Authority had allegedly not approved the landing permit despite the application reportedly being submitted last week. Posting on X, Micky Jnr wrote:

“As a result, the team and staff were stuck on the plane for about 8 hours at OR Tambo International Airport waiting for clearance.”

The incident quickly sparked reactions across social media, with some supporters accusing North African teams of using off-field tactics ahead of major continental fixtures. Others called for CAF to introduce a once-off Champions League final at a neutral venue to avoid similar controversies.

CAF and Moroccan authorities yet to comment

At the time of publication, neither CAF nor Moroccan football authorities had publicly addressed the claims surrounding the delayed landing clearance.

Respected Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana described the reports as “deeply concerning”. He said it would be important to hear from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) and AS FAR regarding the reported travel issues.

He wrote:

“It would be good to hear what FRMF and AS FAR have to say concerning what Robert has reported about Sundowns’ travel to Morocco.”

Meanwhile, another complication emerged after reports that some Sundowns supporters were still waiting for visa feedback despite already making travel and accommodation arrangements.

Fans react to Sundowns Morocco travel chaos

The incident triggered strong reactions online, with many supporters questioning CAF’s handling of continental competitions and Morocco’s role in the latest controversy.

@Malatjie_ wrote:

“North Africans do this all the time and nothing ever happens to them.”

@Clemsito said:

“High time that CAF finals are played once off and at a neutral venue.”

@DakaloNdou posted:

“CAF must now introduce a single Champions League final to avoid mind games and abuse of power by home teams.”

@AfricanMarvin commented:

“Moroccan teams and their dirty tactics. Fans throwing objects. Lasers in players eyes. Ball boys causing havoc. Time wasting when they’re winning. Hostile away environments. Now this.”

@ZamiSono added:

“CAF needs to grow a pair, honestly, and take serious steps.”

@zeeontv remained confident despite the drama:

“We will still beat them and bring the title home. We are built for this.”

@Uncle_Tom11 blamed local authorities, saying:

“The people I blame more is our Government, they've allowed these other small nations to take us for granted.”

@MadumetsaTeffu wrote:

“Looks like they do this all the time the Moroccan team.”

Not everyone agreed with the criticism directed at Morocco. @Constitution_94 argued:

“The game is on Sunday. Why make the drama on Tuesday? Moroccans must give them a clearance on Friday morning!”

Meanwhile, @thabanisandile3 said the situation was “bad for African football” and claimed the delays could affect Sundowns’ preparations ahead of the final.

The travel uncertainty has added another layer of tension ahead of one of African football’s biggest fixtures. With fans awaiting official clarification, attention will now shift to whether Sundowns can resolve the logistical issues in time for the decisive CAF Champions League encounter in Morocco.

Sundowns players sent home after airport chaos. Image: Lorenz_KO

Source: Twitter

AS FAR fan violence adds to tensions before Morocco clash

Briefly News previously reported that CAF came under pressure after violent scenes involving AS FAR supporters erupted during the CAF Champions League final first leg against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Videos shared online appeared to show clashes involving supporters, police officers and security personnel inside the stadium. Some fans also accused sections of the travelling support of crossing barriers and causing chaos during the match.

Source: Briefly News