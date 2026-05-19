A Johannesburg Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) and her bodyguard were reportedly arrested for the alleged kidnapping and assault

Police indicated that a case was opened after a 16-year-old was taken to a property in Doornkop, assaulted and threatened with a firearm

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the news, sharing mixed reactions to the allegations against the MMC and the report that the case was withdrawn

A Johannesburg MMC and her bodyguard were reportedly arrested for the alleged kidnapping and assault of a teenager. Image: Caspar Benson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – The reported arrest of a Johannesburg Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) and her bodyguard has set social media alight.

The MMC, whose name has not been disclosed, was reportedly arrested over the weekend of 16–17 May 2026. News of the arrest was broken by eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones and anti-crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee, on 19 May 2026.

Why was the MMC arrested?

According to Abramjee, the MMC and her bodyguard were arrested following an incident in Doornkop, Johannesburg, on 15 May 2026.

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They were arrested after a 16-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, and threatened with a firearm. The case opened with the police notes that the incident happened after the teenager was found walking with the MMC’s 14-year-old daughter.

Police also alleged that the teenager was taken to a residence in Doornkop, where he was further assaulted and threatened. He was only released after the daughter reportedly begged her mother to let him go.

Case reportedly withdrawn

The suspects in the matter were arrested and taken to the Roodepoort Police Station, facing charges of kidnapping, pointing a firearm and common assault.

Police also seized the firearm and ammunition. According to Abramjee, though, it’s believed the complainant later withdrew the case.

The suspects were taken to the Roodepoort Police Station, but the complainant allegedly withdrew the case. Image: BJP7images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in on the reported arrest

Social media users weighed in on the arrest, debating what would happen if the charges were indeed dropped.

@BCPS19 noted:

“A complainant's withdrawal doesn't automatically end a criminal matter - the State can proceed independently, particularly where a firearm has been seized, and charges this serious are on the table. Worth watching whether the NPA picks this up.”

@Mricho82 speculated:

“The complainant was probably paid to withdraw the case. What's the name of the MMC, by the way?

@FsTebza stated:

“As a father of a young girl myself, I don't know what I will do if I find a boy playing silly with my daughter. So, MMC, I can't blame you.”

@StarJay_23 said:

“It is so disappointing that our leaders are power drunk.”

@U_Siphoz asked:

"Assault and kidnapping, plus pointing a firearm and the case is withdrawn? Shouldn't it have gone to the NPA for assessment?"

@GamsahabnidaL questioned:

"What's happening in this country, mara?"

Other stories about MMCs in trouble with the law

Briefly News has reported on several stories where other MMCs were either arrested or suspended for their actions.

Kabelo Gwamanda, the MMC for Community Development, handed himself over to police in October 2024.

Two Emalahleni Local Municipality MMCs were arrested on 16 April 2025 for accepting a bribe.

The City of Tshwane suspended MMC Kholofelo Morodi after her name featured in testimony at the Madlanga Commission.

Source: Briefly News