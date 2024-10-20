Kabelo Gwamanda turned himself over to police after a warrant of arrest was issued for him

The former Johannesburg Mayor was wanted in connection with a funeral policy scam he ran

Gwamanda's clients believed that he was dead until they saw his face on TV as the mayor

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Kabelo Gwamanda, former Johannesburg Mayor, has been arrested in connection with a funeral policy scam from 2011. Image: Papi Morake.

Source: Getty Images

A former Mayor of the Johannesburg Municipality has been arrested for fraud.

Kabelo Gwamanda, the current MMC for Community Development, turned himself over to police after an arrest warrant was issued in May.

Gwamanda was not in the country at the time and did not contact the police upon his return until now.

Gwamanda arrested in connection with scam

The 39-year-old was initially sought after by police in connection with an alleged funeral policy scam. Gwamanda is said to have run the scam in Soweto in 2011.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to the person who opened the case, the Al Jama-ah councillor accepted monthly payments from clients for funeral insurance but could not be found when people wanted to claim. The complainant stated that when she visited Ithemba Lama Afrika’s offices to make a claim, she found that they had moved.

Clients believed Gwamanda had died

The complainant contacted other victims and learnt from them that the directors had committed suicide because they could not pay their clients. That was until she saw him on TV.

“Investors were under the impression that both directors had died, only to see one suspect appearing on TV as the mayor of Johannesburg,” the police report read.

Mzansi questions how Gwamanda became mayor

While many social media users suspected Gwamanada of being shady, the confirmation has left them questioning how he became mayor. Gwamanda occupied the hot seat between 2023 and 2024.

Gerhard Petzer said:

“How did he pass the vetting process to ensure he was the right person for such an important position? Surely the JHB residents deserved better? Evidently, the politicians who put him in power did not think this. Voters are ultimately to blame here as these politicians would not be in power without their poor decisions.”

Mduduzi Mngadi:

“I always knew that he was guilty of something this one.”

Vasuthavan Govender noted:

“And amazingly, he was supported despite having this cloud over him. We have really lowered the bar with leadership in our country.”

Shor Phenyo added:

“We all knew there was something off about this guy.”

Melanie Ivy O'Brien asked:

Do they not screen these people? What qualifications does he have? Shocking, to say the least.”

Ras Magosi St. Magakwe joked:

“He looked and still looks like a skelm🤣.”

Serame Sereke said:

“I never trusted that guy. I knew something was wrong after he tried to scam people of Joburg by making them pay higher electric tariffs.”

Johnsonmartin Mpempe added:

“I remember DA early last year accused him of this, and he said white people don't want to see a black man succeed 😂😂.”

Gwamanda resigns as Johannesburg mayor

Briefly News previously reported how Gwamanda resigned from his role as the mayor of Johannesburg.

The Al Jama-ah member faced immense pressure to step down, having survived motions of no confidence against him.

Gwamanda took over the position from a fellow Al Jama-ah member, thanks mainly to the ANC's support.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News