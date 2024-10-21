Al Jama-ah has backed former mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, who was recently arrested for skeletons in his closet

Gwamanda was arrested for allegedly running a Ponzi Scheme and exploiting Soweto residents

Al Jamah-ah accused the Democratic Alliance of persecuting Gwamanda, and netizens called the party out

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks stood with Kabelo Gwamanda despite his arrest. Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The leader of Al Jama-ah, Ganief Hendricks, accused the Democratic Alliance of persecuting former mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

Gwamanda persecuted: party leader

IOL reported that Gwamanda's arrest resulted from the persecution he faced under the DA, which was ousted in Johannesburg after the sacking of former mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse. One year after Phalatse opened a fraud and corruption case against Gwamanda, Gwamanda was arrested for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme.

Hendricks said the alleged persecution was a malicious attempt to damage Gwamanda's reputation and an onus to remove him from his seat after he was sworn in as Johanneburg's mayor. Gwamanda resigned after facing a motion of no confidence and accusations of incompetence from opposition parties.

SA slams the party

Netizens on Facebook were dissatisfied with Hendrick's stance and called the party out.

Petro Borchard said:

"He is finally being persecuted because he ripped off his own black brothers and sisters for years."

Sipho S Mogale said:

"People must commit a crime and get away with it according to Al Jama."

Mervin Mackelina said:

"Ganief is very arrogant and ignorant. We're sick and tired of crime in this country."

Tembani Mgquba said:

"Juju is going to call him bandit."

Rick Crouch said:

"It was not the DA that opened criminal fraud cases against him. It was the community he defrauded who were all black people."

Joburg residents slam Gwamanda

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Johannesburg residents were unhappy after he called them stooges.

Gwamanda spoke out against those who opposed the r200 surcharge the City of Johannesburg imposed on its residents, and netizens did not take kindly to his criticism.

