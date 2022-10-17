Herman Mashaba has come under fire for saying South Africans should be hired on merit and not based on racial quotas

Mashaba's comments come after a memo from Dis-Chem claimed the company would stop hiring white people to improve its BEE profile

South Africans are displeased with Mashaba's response claiming the politician is against the upliftment of black people

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has sparked the fury of South Africans over comments that Dis-Chem's moratorium on hiring white people is racial and divisive.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba sparked the fury of South Africans for condemning Dis-Chem's decision to hire black people over whites. Image: Sharon Seretlo & Pavlo Gonchar

A leaked memorandum from the pharmaceutical retailer detailed that Dis-Chem will no longer hire white people to improve the retailer's employment equity profile.

Mashaba slammed the letter written by Dis-Chem CEO Ivan Saltzman on Twitter, saying that racial quotas contributed to SA's current economic challenges. The ActionSA leader added that South Africans should rather be hired on merit.

Mashaba is not the only politician to call out Dis-Chem's moratorium on white employees. Freedom Front leader Corne Mulder added that legislation had backed private sector employers into a corner where they are forced to unrealistic and discriminatory transformation targets, The Citizen reported.

The Democratic Alliance's (DA) shadow minister of employment and labour, Dr Michael Cardo, added that business leaders should fight back against BBBEE policies.

Despite the backlash from politicians and organisations, Dis-Chem is sticking to its decision to stop hiring white people and reaffirmed the pharmaceutical retailer's commitment to the transformation journey, New24 reported.

South Africans are unhappy with Herman Mashaba's comments on the Dis-Chem memo, with many saying racial quotas are important to redressing inequality and redistributing wealth.

South Africans react to Herman Mashaba's reaction to the leaked Dis-Chem memo

Social media was abuzz, with many South Africans claiming that the ActionSA leader was against the progress of black people in the nation.

Here are some comments:

@UmalambaneKZN claimed:

"This is where I disagree with you. You have a point, but let us not forget to apply policies within the context of our history. We simply can't continue like the other team is not leading by 10-1. Some redress is needed first."

@mpendullo commented:

"Clever black mentality"

@rodneyMnkosi added:

"Im not surprised with your comments .... Phela you your survival depends heavily on white supremacy... This has became a stumbling block for transformation that's because you don't want another fellow to have great gains."

@Mthandenimaling stated:

"Blacks that are voting for Herman Mashaba are voting for white interest."

