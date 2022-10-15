Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has been heavily blasted after stating that he cannot use public health services because he pays about R10K for medical aid

Outraged social media users headed to Twitter to dish their thoughts on the minister, saying they couldn't use public hospitals

This comes hot on the heels of reports that cabinet ministers and their deputies don't pay for their water and electricity bills

Mondli Gungubele recently angered South Africans when he said he could not use public health facilities because he pays a hefty R10K monthly for medical aid.

Minister Mondli Gungubele angered South Africans when he disclosed that he pays R10K for his medical aid. Image; Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The revelation felt like a slap in the face to ordinary South Africans who are being forced to use sub-standard health facilities while ministers use private facilities.

According to TimesLIVE, Gungubele made these sentiments during a recent interview on SAfm. He said ministers and MPs don't have housing subsidies, therefore, must buy their own houses. He said:

"They pay for their medical aid. I think I am paying nearly R10,000 a month as a minister. A lot of things are not subsidised. This is a job that you can leave at any time, and it is a job that requires one to be involved 24/7."

Scores of Twitter users weighed in on how much the minister folks out for his medical aid just because he doesn't want to use public hospitals.

@Mdu_MsiZAR said:

"Government employees should be Bared from using Private health facilities, sending their Kids to Private schools and hiring private security companies."

@linda_mmakgoshi commented:

"That R10,000 he is talking about is inline with his salary. All Ministers must pay everything for themselves, no subsidy, no nothing. We dont want to hear anything from them, they must just pay."

@steph_gareth wrote:

"Mondli Gungubele comes on @SAfmRadio & complains about paying R10k p/m for medical aid, while ordinary citizens are forced to use the broken public health services without complaining. These people are so out of touch with the realities of the people they claim to represent."

Ex-Minister Malusi Gigaba plans to make a political comeback, raises his hand for ANC Secretary-General post

In more news, Briefly News reported that former Minister Malusi Gigaba is seemingly ready to dip his toes in the political landscape again.

Gigaba recently raised his hand for a nomination at the upcoming African National Congress (ANC) elective conference, availing himself for the secretary-general position.

Gigaba was the Minister of Home Affairs and Public Enterprises many moons ago. However, his reputation was tainted after he was implicated during the State Capture Commission of Inquiry and when an explicit video of him was posted on social media.

