Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has angered South Africans with his latest comments

Gungubele complained on a radio talk show that he has to pay R10 000 in medical aid fees

South Africans are outraged that Gungubele laughed off using public healthcare while complaining about how he pays for private healthcare

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele is under fire for complaining about how much he pays in medical aid fees.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungebele angers South Africans with his complaints about paying exorbitant amounts for medical aid. Images: GCIS/Flickr & Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24

Source: Getty Images

Gungubele recently admitted on a radio talk show that he coughs up close to R10 000 on medical aid costs because ministers do not get healthcare subsidies. However, he ticked South Africans off because he laughed when asked why he does not use public healthcare.

The SAfm host was not happy with Gungubele for laughing at his question, which prompted the minister to say that ministers should probably use public healthcare facilities.

“I would agree that the more we use public health services the better. It would send a message of our confidence in the system," said Gungubele.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The minister explained being a minister is an insecure job because you can be kicked out anytime, and there is a lot they do not get subsidised for. He added that ministers and Members of Parliament are not subsidised for their homes and have to pay out of pocket, reports TimesLIVE.

Ministers have been under fire this week after it was revealed that they will no longer be paying for their own water and electricity while still earning an annual salary of R2.4 million.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams responded to the criticism by saying ministers and their deputies are only exempt from paying for water and electricity at state-owned houses. Those houses fall under the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

Williams added that ministers and deputies still pay for water and electricity at their private homes.

South Africans weigh in

@ruraldentistSA said:

"Any party not willing to amend the ministerial handbook does not deserve the votes of poor people in this country. #2024election is a time for serious corrections! The gravy train needs to come to a standstill finally."

@DutchMatrix_Za said:

"...Mondli Gungubele... Saying ministers should not be inconvenienced by having to pay for their own utilities..."If you still vote ANC after this, by heavens, you deserve your misery."

@XoliswaZondo said:

"Minister Gungubele complains about paying R10,000 towards Medical Aid every month, when asked why he doesn’t use public health facilities, he laughs…now that’s deep. "

@Ellsed said:

"ANC is and was for clever blacks. The rest are just the numbers needed to achieve the clever's mission. I choose not to be just a number."

@ThaboA7 said:

"Andile Mngxitama said a long time ago it is unethical for people who are employed in public health care to use private health care why are they not utilizing the services they are rendering? It is not surprising that the minister laughed, he knew the answer to the question."

Ramaphosa gives salary increases to ministers

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa increased the salaries of South Africa’s office bearers on Tuesday, 14 June.

The 3% salary increase for officials was gazetted as recommended by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

The increase means that deputy ministers will receive a total annual salary, including pension payments, of over R2 million. In addition, members of the provincial executive council and deputy speakers of Parliament can also expect to take home R2 million annually, according to Business Insider.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News