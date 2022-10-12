Metro FM radio DJ Mo Flava was taken aback when a group of ladies at a groove tried to get him to pay for their drinks

Mo immediately took to Twitter to express his concern about where Mzansi ladies' dignity was, as this was unusual behaviour for him

Mzansi people are flocking to the radio personality's comments section to share similar stories and call out ladies who exhibit similar behaviour

Mo Flava, the host of Metro FM's Breakfast Show, has taken to his timeline to publicly shame a group of shameless ladies he met at a groove.

Mo Flava revealed on Twitter that he met some stunners who were out balling and popping champagne without thinking about the cost.

According to the radio personality, as soon as they had enough drinking, they tried to make him pay the R3394 bill.

Mo tweeted that the ladies' initial attempt was to have the waiter bring him the bill. When that plan fell through, one of the ladies went to apologise after Mo refused to empty his pockets because of them.

Throughout the post, Mo appeared perplexed by the ladies' unusual behaviour. He even questioned why the ladies thought he could easily pay for their drinks when they were not even chilling together.

On Twitter, Mo Flava shared the following post:

"A group of ladies just told the waiter to bring their bill of R3394 to me and I must pay…why would I pay for drinks ordered by people I don’t even know??? Tf have people become

"Shame,the one girl came and apologised afterwards. Wasn’t enough to change my mind tho.I didn’t pay! ," Mo continued.

South African netizens were shocked but not surprised

Many people began to share similar stories in Mo Flava's comments section. Others simply dragged the ladies for filth.

Netizens said the following words in the comments section:

@green_terro said:

"I can hear it now. "SA men complaining about a mere R3394, the bottom of the barrel stuff I tell you. If he was Nigerian, he would have paid it."

@TboozeSA shared:

"Interestingly enough, something similar happened to me. She casually said we should take care of her bill. We looked at each like “do you know her?”

@kamxpacioli12 posted:

"And you couldn't pay the Bill because you are poor."

@AdvocateMpohla replied:

"I also paid a bill not so long ago. A Lady came to join us and a group of friends. Out of courtesy, we asked what she wants and she ordered her drink. Suddenly she indicated to the waiter to bring her bill since she's changed to our table. She passed to me "

@tira_tm commented:

"Men started this by offering to pay the bills of women they don't even know. Now, it's out of control, with some women thinking they can get any man to do this. It's mostly pretty girls. Shame."

@SimphiweMavuso also said;

"It's the reality some girls have created for themselves. It's disgusting."

@juniorgama56 also shared:

"Don't pay. Women are full of tricks. They want to be Mbokodos when it suits them. Let them pay their own bill Klaar."

@Da_Vince2 added:

"Women like to feel entitled. They don't care whether they know the man or not."

