A man went online and proudly claimed that lobola was a scam, which brought about a passionate debate among South Africans

A dowry is customary in many cultures in the country, but some men don't feel its necessary to pay one

The topic made peeps put on their critical-thinking hats to share their intricate thoughts on the popular topic

A man with quite a bone to pick with an aspect of traditional wedding culture proudly claimed that lobola was a scam.

A gent proudly told his online audience that lobola was a scam, prompting peeps to add their two cents to the matter. Images: @ShiloteW/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@ShiloteW was the disgruntled man who shared the hot take through a Twitter post, attracting buzzing minds eager to agree or disagree with him.

The topic has been brought up many times by men who wonder why they are paying so much for the women they choose to marry. Some people think otherwise. They believe that tradition is a crucial part of South African culture and holds much more significance.

The gent equates paying lobola to paying a fish for swimming, implying that the whole act is utterly redundant. South Africans in the comment section explained that it meant unifying two families, while others agreed with the outspoken man. See the responses below:

@Daark_chocolat said:

"You are a scam, how can you not understand the reason for lobola "

@msiyana508 commented:

"May I patiently enlighten you on the essence of iLobolo, it's a token of unification and forever bonds that supercedes any verbal,written covenant between two families and significant in a part of submission and show of commitment."

@Bokang946195521 posted:

@mtimkulu_r mentioned:

"I have paid lobola, my mom-in-law said marriage is for both families. When you start having problems which you and wife can not solve, our families are going to solve them."

@kaonebabe asked:

"Do y'all know you don't have to get married, mara? Like le nale choice."

@ribz_rb shared:

@ModisaWaDinku said:

"That thing never made sense to me, it probably never will."

@Ladymackay_ commented:

"You are not paying, it's a form of gift to the parents."

