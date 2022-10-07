South Africans went online to answer a question about what they were the proudest of in 2022

The year has had many turbulent times for the country, but some people have some good news to tell

The responses to the questions varied from inspirational and exciting news to funny jokes and to some negativity

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

South Africans went on the socials to share what they were proudest of for the year 2022, and tons of peeps were eager to share what was and is happening in their lives.

Mzansi shared what they were the proudest of in 2022, and the answers were quite interesting. Images: Tim Robberts/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The year has not been the best year for Mzansi in general. Many national incidents made the lives of many difficult, such as the KZN floods that happened earlier in the year. The current problem that is gripping the nation is Eskom, with some people not having power for hours.

While adding insult to injury. South Africa is also gripped by political scandals around the ruling government. Nevertheless, the spirit of SA peeps stays strong, and some folks had some good news to share.

Briefly News took to Facebook to ask an interesting question:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The answers peeps gave ranged from positive to negative and absolute hilarity. See the comments below:

Kefilwe Fifi Portia said:

"Found myself a job, I'm independent. All thanks to my daughter's prayers "

Gugu MaGwala Letsie mentioned:

"Absolutely nothing This year was a waste for me, full all pain and hardships I really can't wait for it to end."

Comci C McWolf commented:

"Proud that I'm still alive and kicking that's the most blessing ever, thanks to God "

Lungañí Ibra Cele shared:

"At least I'm still pushing otherwise, there's nothing tangible "

Pheladie Kgadi Ya Masogana posted:

"Being able to study while taking care of my newborn baby. All the sleepless nights will be worth it."

Siya Maluleka said:

"Building a beautiful house For my mom."

Cbahleh Bahleh mentioned:

"Nothing It's been a tough year for me."

Nelly Mthombeni shared:

"Nothing bad happened to me and my family, and I thank God for that."

Funny man tricks little girl into eating her yoghurt, makes her believe its tastes disgusting: “Isono shame”

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that one sneaky man had amused netizens shaking their heads after sharing a video of how he played a trick on a little girl during feeding time.

In the footage, Thandokwakhe Mseleku (@thando_comedy) is seen carrying the girl on his lap with a small yoghurt cup and teaspoon in his hands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News