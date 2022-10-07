A sassy toddler complained about the six stages Eskom had implemented in the last month, and Mzansi was all for it

The little girl expressed herself amazingly with an intelligently humorous rant showing how well-spoken she is for someone her age

The cute diatribe resonated deeply with South Africans who felt the same way about the problem-riddled power utility

A sassy toddler utilized her cuteness to complain to Eskom about the six stages the troubled electricity producer implemented. The adorable diatribe spoke to many Mzansi peeps who agreed with every word the little girl said.

A sassy toddler complained about the six stages Eskom implemented, winning over fans across the country. Images: Sassy Taylor Morrison/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The well-spoken child actually goes by the name of Sassy Taylor Morrison and shared the entertaining complaint in a Facebook post.

The clip starts with her brushing her hair while sarcastically thanking the power utility for saving electricity, then says they've gone too far. The fun doesn't stop there, though. The sass builds up, the facial expression gets more dramatic, and her point gets emphasised even more.

She even states that the utility is "driving her bananas" while the look of annoyance washes over her face. What's truly impressive is how grown the little girl acts while doing it.

Peeps across the country praised the little girl for her well-spoken and humorous sass. See the comments below:

Sandra Ingrid Ambrose said:

"Well said Taylor You are wise beyond your years "

Lali Naidoo mentioned:

"What a beautiful and intelligent little angel, Eskom please listen!"

Beena Daya commented:

"Hoping Eskom listens to you baby gal... They freaking ridiculous."

Bemil Fynn shared:

"My baby, the way I've missed U. Sending U lots n lots n lots of Love."

Ken Gounden posted:

"Shame Eskom for a little child to speak to you like this, for you do not want to listen to Adults. Well done, little angel."

Michelle Carnow said:

"Most precious! Eskom, please listen, man! From Taylor's office!"

Di Carver mentioned:

"Eskom… what is WRONG with you? Please don’t do this to Sassy Taylor, PLEASE!"

Karen Korkie posted:

"Comedian in the making "

