A Facebook group based on township small businesses shared a story about a high school student who runs a chicken dust business on weekends

The initiative the man has taken is quite admirable, as most pupils would rather party with their friends on those days

Peeps across Mzansi gave the man his well-deserved flowers and urged him to keep up the inspirational work

A group on the socials shared a motivating story of a high school student who runs his own chicken dust business on the weekends.

A business-orientated social media group shared how a high school student runs a chicken dust business on weekends. Images: Kasi Hustlers/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The group in question goes by the name of Kasi Hustlers and shared the information on Facebook, where followers appreciated the initiative that the pupil took in his life.

The pupil attends school in kwaDukathole. From the pictures, you can tell that the young man is quite serious about his hustle. He uses a portable braai stand for better mobility.

He also uses a mix of other ingredients to make the flavours truly pop. The hard-working individual stands out because his demographic usually focuses on partying on Saturdays and even Sundays, making his small business even more impressive.

Peeps across the country applauded the student for his forward-thinking hustle. See the comments below:

Bakang Dipudi said:

"Just remember the secret is in the sauce mchana... Stand out on that one, and the sky is the limit "

Tuzeni Ntombifuthi Kubheka mentioned:

"Great work ❤️ I will support the guy as I'm staying next to dukathole."

Bongiwe Valentia commented:

"Keep up the good work! Please share recipe I like this business "

Themba Doreen Zungu posted:

"Where is this place I want to support."

Herold MaHero shared:

"Can you please give me Sphe Tshabalalas Numbers I Need Help From Him ✍"

Precious Nkwana said:

"Woooow well done my brother."

Sithrmbiso Sthera mentioned:

"Keep up the good work!"

Leon Godeffroy commented:

"I once bought from him. He is in Germiston."

Gift Deshi Phasha stated:

"Keep pushing my guy ❤✌"

