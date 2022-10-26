Gen Z's have called for the thumbs-up emoji to be cancelled, and South Africans are struggling to see why

The movement has gone as far as reaching national television in the country and is also an issue in other countries

Folk online couldn't believe why the emoji was so offensive and wondered why the middle finger emoji wasn't on the chopping block

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Gen Z peeps have issued a call to ban the thumbs-up emoji because it is passive-aggressive and rude towards others.

Gen Z's have called for the ban of the thumbs-up emoji, and Mzansi can't believe it. Images: Francesco Carta fotografo, mikroman6/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Enca originally ran with the story and even hired a media expert to discuss the matter. The media man mentioned that it was important to be aware of the phenomenon because of communicative best practices in the workplace.

The news anchor and expert discussed different sides of the argument. The presenter said he interpreted it as something that just meant "okay". On the other hand, the media guy gave an example of the emoji abruptly ending an important conversation in a work email.

The outrage has also sparked a passionate discussion about cancel culture, with many peeps believing that most young people are too sensitive.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mostly, South Africans didn't agree with the call and made jokes about it in some Facebook comments. See the comments below:

Samantha Frost said:

"That's why the pass rate is 30%. Weak ‍♀️"

MJ MJ mentioned:

"Imagine investing that much energy in nonsense when your generation can’t even afford shelter."

Molatelo Mailula commented:

"Great, my boyfriend uses that emoji a lot... 'I love you too 'eh."

Jacki Pieweck Desemberg shared:

"I will be deeply offended if the Emoji is removed."

Zwelandile Botha II posted:

"They should replace it with this one we can't be going around loving other dudes posts."

Gareth L Pieterse said:

"Can we cancel gen z with the middle finger emoji?"

Master Sphe mentioned:

"Why not shift that same energy to prevent load shedding ‍♂️"

Flexis Cena asked:

"Is there a petition or something?"

Mzansi people go in hard at Johannesburg traffic cops for impounding a taxi causing an obstruction in JHB CBD

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that everyone in Mzansi knows that you can generally get out of a traffic infringement with a two-litre coke or a quick Streetwise two from KFC. So, when citizens saw Joburgh traffic cops boasting on social media, they went in.

It is no secret that Mzansi police, all types, are easily bribed. Traffic cops are definitely one of the easiest, though.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News