City of Joburg shared a post showing traffic cops towing a taxi from JHB CBD, claiming they take no nonsense

The picture was posted to their official Facebook page with pride, despite the endless shade thrown at cops

The people of Mzansi had a good laugh at the post, wondering what the driver didn’t have that got him towed

Everyone in Mzansi knows that you can generally get out of a traffic infringement with a two-litre coke or a quick Streetwise two from KFC. So, when citizens saw Joburgh traffic cops boasting on social media, they went in.

City of Joburg proudly showed off their traffic cops serving justice on a taxi. Image: Getty Images and Facebook / City of Joburg

It is no secret that Mzansi police, all types, are easily bribed. Traffic cops are definitely one of the easiest, though.

City of Joburg official Facebook page shared a picture of JMPD RegionF1 Operations Officers removing a taxi, causing an illegal obstruction in the CBD. Yazi, these guys seem too proud.

“Minibus Taxi impounded by our JMPD RegionF1 Operations Officers at City Hall & Plein street in Joburg CBD, for causing an obstruction.

“Compliance is not negotiable! #SaferJoburg #JoburgRoafSafety”

The people of Mzansi wasted no time in trolling this post

Having a good laugh at the “compliance is not negotiable,” Mzansi citizens took to the comment section to clear up a few things. Peeps are sure the taxi driver could not fulfil the traffic cop’s requests, not that they were actually doing their job for the people's good.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

Miles Napoleon said:

“He didn't have cold drink I bet.”

Joni Lama Joni said:

“You are selective, do this to all other streets in the CBD.”

Jenevieve Terryn Pinetown said:

“This is now the biggest change in all the City of Johannesburg.... why don't you go help the people sleeping in the street close to Absa Towers? Pick them up and give them homes hauw ♀️ ...”

Tribal Empires said:

“You must start pounding those faraday not roadworthy taxis with rotten floors and no wipers, people are risking their lives daily travelling in those things to feed their families.”

Charlee M Percussion said:

“The kings of the road impounded lol.”

Samantha Van Der Colff said:

“This is a first. Must have been in the wrong territory.”

