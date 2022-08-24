A funny video of a woman pranking a full taxi had Mzansi rolling on the floor, laughing

The lady, who was having a telephone conversation in the taxi, pranked the passengers by saying she was driving a Volkswagen GTI

The driver and passengers couldn't believe what they were hearing but didn't know this was a popular joke

A video of a woman pulling a hilarious prank on passengers in a taxi had SA in stitches.

A woman riding in a Mzansi taxi did the Sandton prank on the other passengers. Image: @LeekhupaZA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the video, a woman was having a conversation on her cellphone. The taxi is packed with passengers who are all listening in on the conversation.

The woman goes on to tell the person on the phone she's too busy to talk at present.

The hilarious clip shared by @LeekhupaZA on Twitter cracked up not only the passengers onboard but netizens as well.

To everyone's shock, the woman said she was at Sandton Mall and is driving her GTI.

A few stunned passengers, including the driver, turned around to look at the woman in bewilderment.

One of the women in the taxi could not contain her laughter and burst out laughing. Others tried their utmost best to hide that they were also in stitches.

Before the clip came to an end, the baffled driver asked the woman for her clan name.

Social media users responding in the comments section of the Sandton prank found the joke entertaining.

Take a look at some of the hilarious reactions @LeekhupaZA's video got:

@znwkhu commented:

"The voice-over spelt it out uzwile "

@OS_78 said:

"I love her! Sisi we GTI."

@LeekhupaZA replied:

" True...it's how she kept a serious face herself."

