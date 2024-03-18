A young man was left devastated after he lent money to someone and ended up getting blocked

The gentleman revealed that he borrowed the man R2500 but kept on giving him excuses as to when he would return the money back

Mzansi was in shock as they flocked to the man's comments section to express their thought on the subject

Sometimes, doing a favour for someone could cost you a lifetime, and this was just the case for this young man who tried to save the day by being a good samaritan.

A young South African man was left devastated after he borrowed money to someone. He shared details in a Twitter post. Image: gregohle

Good deed goes wrong

A man who goes by the Twitter handle @buhle revealed that he had borrowed someone a total of R2500 about a year ago; however, when it came to returning his funds, the guy was nowhere to be found. @buhle stated that the man kept giving him "countless excuses" until he ended up being blocked by him on WhatsApp. @buhle said a friend called to check up on him and discussed the situation.

Take a look at the man's post below:

People react to the man's post

The young man's post triggered many people who have borrowed people's money, and they took to his comment section to vent about their experiences.

Skontirist said:

"R2500 is a lot of money. I’m so sorry you went through this. I cannot even say I hope he will pay you back because it doesn’t seem like he will. I’m sorry for this hard lesson."

Half go and half amazing shared:

"I learnt the hard way, also borrowed someone R8K, namanje ubalekile and yazi I have no energy to run after her, ngizom’thola one day."

@GracyMosetlha advised the man, saying:

"Take him to small claims court. It is a lot of money."

Scott simply said:

"I’m so sorry."

Nyakallo.24 commented:

"The audacity. Giving up is making it easy for him. However, if that's how you will find your peace, so be it. I am so angry on your behalf. It's not the money but the insult that irks."

Woman gets scammed out of R1m by a man she met on a dating app

Briefly News previously reported that a lady met a man from Sandton on Tinder, with whom she started chatting on WhatsApp, unaware that he'd rock her life and put her in outstanding debt.

Speaking to W24, the woman disclosed that during their conversations, he told her that he had been praying for her financial situation as he could tell she was always broke.

“Soon after, he called and told me to wrap R420 in a white cloth and bring two candles and a bag to his house. When I got to the house, he took me to a room where there was a shrine. He said that's where he communicates with his ancestors.

