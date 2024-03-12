A woman revealed in a TikTok video how she drastically improved her credit score within a month

She mentioned that she became an authorised user on someone else's credit card and that boosted her score

Netizens were stunned by the tip and and some chimed in with their own advice for fixing bad credit

A South African shared how she fixed her bad credit score in a TikTok video. Image: Stock photo/Getty and

Source: TikTok

A woman spilt the beans on how she managed to improve her credit score within a mere month.

Getting good credit score

She @eleganceandequity revealed that she became an authorised user on someone else's credit card. By having someone declare her as an authorised secondary user on their credit card, she saw her credit score soar by a whopping 65 points in just 30 days.

Some conditions apply

However, there's a catch. She said the primary credit card holder must have a solid credit score and a positive payment history for this strategy to work.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The TikTok video garnered attention, with more that 282,000 views and tons of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Credit score video garners engagements

Netizens were awed and grateful for the valuable advice. Some opened up about their experience in tackling bad credit.

See some reactions below:

@mkseripe asked:

"Hi, how long will my credit score pick up after paying off my credit card after not paying for a while?"

@segomotsomaine wrote:

"Wow thank you, I have been trying so hard to increase mine but it’s been at a standstill. But now I can ask my mom to make me her authorised user. "

@victor_tn7 said:

"65 points in one month. Chief I’m going to try this!"

@swazi_elihle asked:

"Are you able to remove that person a few months later?"

@Hle_Ncayiyana stated:

"My question is if this person stops paying for whatever reason won't you be liable for it?"

@luyera123 posted:

"It’s the same as insurance. Your premium becomes lower when someone nominates you as a regular driver."

@Nomonde commented:

"I qualified for a R1.7mil home loan after fixing my credit score. I have two credit cards but I also load them with money and use it at the end of the month."

@Ngwanana_MoSotho commented:

"This is apparently how Americans build a credit score for their kids."

Budgeting tips on a R25K monthly salary

In another article, Briefly News reported that with the current economy not looking so great, many could use help from people who know a little thing or two about finance.

This young lady took the initiative to assist online users with their finances. She shared a TikTok video where she drew up a budget plan for a person earning R25 000 monthly in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News