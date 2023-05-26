A woman has inspired many in Mzansi by demonstrating how a simple strategy can help pay off a significant loan faster

By making small additional monthly payments of just R500 or R1000, she saved years of money and interest

Netizens were intrigued by her game-changing repayment method saving thousands of rands

A woman has trended for showcasing a cost-saving method for people with a loan of R500K. Images: @soulfairy3/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A woman has shared an effective cost-saving method to help South Africans find financial freedom.

TikTok user @soulfairy3 has posted a video of how to be financially free from years of debt. According to News24, financial freedom is managing your money instead of letting it control you.

Financial freedom is not owing the bank anything

This is why the woman says instead of paying only the minimum required amount each month, increase monthly payments by R500 or R1000, depending on an individual's financial capacity. Although it may seem like a small difference, this additional contribution can make a significant impact over time.

Watch the video below:

Netizens astonished by woman's game-changing debt repayment method

By adopting similar strategies and increasing monthly payments, others can also experience the joy of becoming debt-free sooner than expected. As well as saving a boat load of cash.

People flocked to the comment section to ask a range of questions regarding being financially free:

@ShirleyNdaba said:

"May we have this Excel spreadsheet."

@RodneyRalulimi commented:

"This knowledge is worth millions, thank you very much."

@Rhistohz said:

"Thanks. Can I do the same on a personal loan? Does it apply?"

@Thembani comment:

"Where can we get the template?"

@mattyschmid7 said:

"Where does one get a sheet like this?"

@Motswana21 commented

"When making extra payments, can you ask your bank to recalculate or leave it as is?"

Source: Briefly News