A financial expert shared a simple plan for a savings challenge that would be perfect for South Africans

The woman showed people that they could save over R15 000 by November if they start from the beginning of the year

Online users were impressed with the savings plan and shared their thoughts about the key to saving money

Ess Mukumbo, the Financial Mail columnist, left people motivated to save as much as they can. She showed people that they can set aside a certain amount each month and end the year with extra cash.

A woman showed people that they could save R15 000 by the end of the year using a simple method. Image: @EMukumbo

Source: Twitter

Online users were impressed with the simple-to-follow template. Many people were determined to get started.

Finance guru shares advice on how to save thousands over 11 months

One tweep @EMukumbo showed people that they could end the year with R15 000. The lady shared a template that shows that if one saves R350 every week, each month, they will be able to hit the goal.

Mzansi is always happy for any practical money-saving methods and online users were grateful for the financial advice. Many people were convinced that it was doable after seeing the template.

@Kay_M__ commented:

"I'm definitely going to give this a go. I've even added the goal in my Tyme bank account. Crossing fingers and toes that I reach this goal."

@betsieschaap commented:

"Good time to start - January always has a lot of extra expenses and by next year this time I will thank you for this. Happy saving and investing! And thank you for inspiring us ladies (and gentlemen)."

@Ladycake2027 commented:

"Looks doable but I never see these challenges to finish."

@SoulFairy3 commented:

"We are doing this guys. Adjust the amounts for yourself, but this year we are building good financial habits. Saving is about discipline. Thanks Ess."

@ThabangAM_ commented:

"Depending on your affordability, you can change this to R100, R200, R500, R1000, etc per week. ‘The idea is to get into the habit of saving’."

