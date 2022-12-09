A few South Africans showed that they save any extra money and some of them made thousands

Online users were floored multiple times over the progress people made from quite literally gathering their coins

Peeps who made the most of their spare change using piggy banks and other methods left South Africans amazed

Some financially savvy people celebrated saving thousands on the internet. Netizens were blown away by how people used various methods to collect money over years.

South Africans shared their success with saving money and Mzansi celebrated with them. Image: Facebook/Kwanele Chef Mbatha/TikTok/dipuozoemashilane

According to BusinessTech, South Africa's minimum wage is R23 per hour and saving tips are always welcome content on the socials. Netizens were often inspired after seeing that it is possible to save with very little.

1. Minion piggy bank collects R24 000 in a year

Briefly News reported that a man Kwanele Chef Mbatha showed people how it is done when he used a piggy bank to save all his change of notes and coins throughout 2022. The man said piggy banks are effective as he saved R 5000 from coins alone in 2021.

Online users applauded him for his consistency. Many people were inspired that his method could be a way to avoid debt.

2. Woman fills 5L bottle with banknotes and coins

Similar to Kwanele, another woman used a five-litter bottle as her piggy bank. To celebrate her consistency throughout the year she created a TikTok video opening the bottle and sitting next to the pile of money.

Briefly News reported that online users were blown away by the clip as it received thousands of likes. Many were in awe of her discipline.

25-year-old buys home after 2 years of saving

A woman caused a buzz on the internet after buying her first home at 25. The lady detailed that she saved R40 000 per month for two years to make it possible.

The young lady Hilary spoke to Metro and said:

"I've always recognised the value of money, but understanding how to use it and make it work for you is the real tea."

Hilary, as a new homeowner, advises people that they can do it too. Her top tips are to cut off any unnecessary spending on credit cards and stick to a budget.

Highschool student starts spaza shop

One young man started his own business even though he is still at school. Briefly News shared the story of a hardworking high schooler on Facebook. He received a lot of admiration for being business-minded even as a kid.

People were touched by the young man's effort to make the most of his money because unemployment continues to be a problem. Briefly News reported that there are 7.9 million people without jobs in the country.

The online users who shared their success stories with the world prove that it is even if one does not earn a lot. Their stories were a much-needed dose of inspiration for South Africans.

