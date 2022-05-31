South Africa's rate of unemployment for the first quarter decreased from 35.3% to 34.5% according to Statistics SA

Many young people remain affected in the country in the first quarter despite a decrease in unemployment

JOHANNESBURG - The country’s rate of unemployment saw a slight improvement in the first quarter of the year compared to the fourth quarter of last year. However, 7.9-million people remain jobless in the country.

Statistics SA released its findings related to the unemployment rate on Monday 30 May. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the unemployment rate stood at 35.3%, which was a record high, the figure decreased to 34.5% in 2022.

The country's unemployment rate saw a slight decrease. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The expanded unemployment rate also saw a decline from 46.2% to 45.5%. According to Fin24, the expanded rate includes citizens who had given up on searching for work. Almost 370 000 job vacancies were filled between the 2021 fourth quarter and the 2022 first quarter. Community and social services, manufacturing and trade saw the biggest increase in job gains while in private households, finance, construction and agriculture saw major losses.

Statistics South Africa statistician general Risenga Maluleke said many young people remain affected in the country in the first quarter despite a decrease in unemployment. The youth unemployment rate saw a decline by 5 000, Engineering News reports.

SA not buying it

Social media users believe the figures released by Statistics SA are far from the truth:

Mamoc Xambratana said:

“We have interns all over but what will happen after 12 months. Unemployment will rise again? Internships must not be included in the employment stats.”

Julian Stevens wrote:

“From a government that lies, cheats and steals from its people everyday...yep, one must be really stupid to believe this.”

Pieter Prinsloo commented:

“Because we call ourselves self-employed now.”

Saboteur Luke posted:

“Those Stats are far from the truth.”

Lindie Kolver added:

“That is a shocking number. unbelievable!! No country can survive with those unemployment numbers.”

ANC is unlikely to meet its plan to end unemployment by 2030, says party’s economic transformation chairperson

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the chairperson for the economic transformation committee of the African National Congress Mmamoloko Kubayi said it is unlikely that the national development plan target will be achieved.

The NDP aims to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality by 2030, however, Kubayi said the goals need to be re-evaluated. She was speaking on discussion policies on economic transformation on Sunday 29 May.

Source: Briefly News