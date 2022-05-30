ANC's economic transformation committee chairperson Mmamoloko Kubayi said the 2030 vision is unlikely to be achieved

JOHANNESBURG - The chairperson for the economic transformation committee of the African National Congress Mmamoloko Kubayi said it is unlikely that the national development plan target will be achieved.

The NDP aims to eliminate poverty and reduce inequality by 2030, however, Kubayi said the goals need to be re-evaluated. She was speaking on discussion policies on economic transformation on Sunday 29 May.

ANC chairperson Mmamoloko Kubayi says the party won't meet its goal to end employment by 2030. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images & Stoke image

Source: Getty Images

Kubayi said the ANC will discuss the possibility of shifting to an achievable economic target of 2035, rather than 2030. Some of the NDP’s objectives include creating more job opportunities for women and decreasing unemployment. She said the ANC’s goals are not being achieved and an increase in employment ratio was under 40% in 2021. Kubayi said the ANC failed to achieve some goals but not all of them, News24 reported. She also strongly disagreed that the policy documents did not include new proposals.

The NDP was launched in 2013 and detailed plans for a vision that different sectors of society need to play in reaching its goal by 2030. According to the plan, the goals can be achieved by growing the economy, building capabilities, enhancing state capacity, and promoting leadership and partnerships throughout society.

SA outraged

Taking to social media many South Africans shared their anger for Mmamoloko Kubayi’s comments and blamed the ruling party for the state of the country:

Syabonga Blangwe said:

“ANC should be folded and kept in the museum for future generations and preserve its little credibility.”

Thys Feldtmann wrote:

“They need a conference to not come to the conclusion that stopping corruption and sabotage will solve the problem and then have to hold some more conferences to try and figure out why all the while we know the answer.”

Gloria Ann Wegner posted:

“Well, that's rich coming from the ANC who have caused this and the disintegration of all enterprises due to lack of maintenance because they choose to steal rather than serve the people and country.”

Donald Malome Donna Tone commented:

“They intend to install a flag that cost 22 million but loadshedding happens left, right and centre, the economy isn't stable, and job losses is skyrocketing in SA. ANC is led by a mindset of a Pre School kids.”

Ronnie Long added:

“To improve our economy, we must get rid of the ANC and their parasites.”

