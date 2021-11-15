A Twitter user has put former President Jacob Zuma's achievements during his tenure in the spotlight

The man began a Twitter thread with some of Zuma's successful projects and even encouraged other people to share other projects as well as

Some social media users obliged and shared Zuma's achievements while others stated that all those projects could not be attributed to Zuma

A social media user has taken it upon himself to highlight former President Jacob Zuma's achievements during his presidency to shut down any criticism that Zuma did nothing for South Africa during his tenure.

Heading to Twitter, user @Lousy_Vuitton started a thread on the popular social media platform and put the spotlight on a few of the projects that were completed during Zuma's reign.

Former President Jacob Zuma's achievements have been highlighted on social media by one of his supporters. Images: Waldo Swiegers & Eric Piermont

Source: Getty Images

The highlighted projects included the building of two universities namely Mpumalanga University and Sol Plaatje University. The Twitter user went to spotlight the building of hospitals, highway bridges as well as successful housing projects that were completed during Zuma's time.

The user began the tread by saying:

"9 WASTED YEARS? Let me debunk this fallacy. Here's a list of projects and programmes achieved during the tenure of former President Jacob Zuma."

Before ending the thread, the Twitter user asked other users to add more of Zuma's achievements.

South Africans react to the thread on Zuma's achievement

While some people were in full support of the thread highlighting Zuma's achievements other Twitter users continued to criticise the former president. Here's what they had to say:

@zosuliwe said:

"And still couldn’t get our land back and never helped facilitate one black-owned bank. So after all the 9 years, we’re still struggling for funding… it’s easy to build with state money … so spare us!"

@Smiro_Moola said:

"All those projects had nothing to do who is the president.All those projects were part of the National Development Plan 2030 after RDP. Building of new universities was introduced in 2006 after merging universities. We have 18 SIPs that we need to complete by 2030."

@TellUnknown said:

"President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma also started the Department Of rural development where more focus was pushed towards developing rural areas and even started the Department of monitoring and evaluation."

@Mpho_RD said:

"At what price, Nkandla type inflated prices? Afriforum would have built all this for R1b."

@Peabss said:

"More Mbeki’s successes are being claimed by Zuma’s minions. The entire thread + comments claiming Mbeki’s successes as Zuma’s. Must be really hard to find Zuma’s successes. Shame!"

Duduzile Zuma defends her father’s ‘9 wasted years’, Mzansi doesn’t agree

Briefly News previously reported that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is once again defending her father and former President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma. She took to social media asking if her father's time as president was so bad, why do people still vote for the ANC?

Her exact words in the post were:

"Balance me real quick: If we had these so-called “9 wasted years” under the ANC Government, why would people still vote ANC!? The same ANC of colonial sellouts that fail to protect their comrades and their people….hayi suka!!!"

Nine wasted years

The phrase 'nine wasted years' was first coined by President Cyril Ramaphosa back in 2019 as a reference to Zuma's rule. Ramaphosa saw it as the lost years and when investor confidence in the country was destroyed.

