Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla headed to Twitter to post a picture of her father, former President Jacob Zuma and sparked a lot of reactions

In her post, Dudzile implied that her father gave South Africa great nine great years during his tenure

A lot of social media users seemed to disagree and stated that only the Zuma family and the Guptas had something to be grateful for

Former President Jacob Zuma's very vocal daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla took to social media to show her appreciation for her father and was met with some backlash from some South Africans.

Heading to Twitter on Friday morning 12 November, Duduzile posted a picture of her father with writing that reads "A leader".

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla believes her father's tenure as president of South Africa is something to be grateful for. Images: @DZumaSambudla

Along with the image, Duduzile captioned the image implying that Zuma's reign as South Africa's president was the best.

"We Had 9 Grateful Years Under You #PresidentZuma"

Social media users react to Dudzile's post

Like anything Duduzile posts, her image soon garnered a lot of remarks and comments from Twitter users.

Some people could not help but laugh at her caption, questioning whether Zuma's nine years as the president was really something to be grateful for. Other social media users agreed with her.

Briefly News compiled a few reactions below:

@AdvNgcukaitobi said:

"Yes, you are speaking for yourself."

@NdivhuwoBarnes said:

"What are you trying to say? The money was flowing easily between the government and your family, is that it?"

@MogomotsiLebot2 said:

"Of course, you did. Ya'll suddenly got rich. Khulubuse got even rounder. Directorship of companies suddenly fell unto your laps. Your home was upgraded to the tune of +R250m. You would have to have a heart of stone not to be grateful. The rest of us? Not so much....."

@Uzenakho said:

"Yes, you are right, Zuma family and his friends had a great 9 years but unfortunately not ordinary South African like me."

@mfana0122 said:

"You forgot to say "we the Zuma family and the Gupta family had 9 grateful years under my father Jacob Zuma"

Duduzile Zuma accompanies her father to lay charges against Advocate Billy Downer

Briefly News previously reported that Former President Jacob Zuma was alongside his daughter Duduzile Zuma on Thursday, 21 October to officially lay charges against Advocate Billy Downer.

Zuma's move comes just a couple of days before the Pietermaritzburg High Court is set to give a verdict on his special plea to have Downer removed from his arms deal corruption trial.

Zuma officially opened a case against Downer at the Pietermaritzburg police station. He alleges that Downer leaked his private health information to the media, according to TimesLIVE.

