“Our Nation Has Lost a Father”: Mandla Mandela Pays Tribute to Late FW De Klerk

Nelson Mandela's grandson, Mandla Mandela has shared a public statement regarding the death of FW De Klerk

He's described the former President in positive terms, calling him a "father" to the nation

Peeps were left divided by his words and some even called the politician a "sellout"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nelson Mandela’s grandson Chief Mandla Mandela has social media peeps divided after sharing his tribute to South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk. He's described the politician as a pillar of strength to his family adding that the "nation has lost a father".

Nelson Mandela's grandson, Mandla Mandela has shared a public statement regarding the death of FW De Klerk. Images: Getty

Source: Getty Images

In a statement released on Friday, Mandla went on to reiterate that while many may not have agreed with De Klerk's views, he had witnessed the great respect Nelson Mandela accorded him and has encouraged Mzansi to do the same, EWN reports.

He ended by reminding South Africans about the dreams of reconciliation his grandfather still had for this country.

He said citizens should draw on Mandela and De Klerk’s example “and charter a way forward so that indeed we may realise the shared vision”, The Citizen reports.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“In his memory and the memory of all our departed heroes let us not abandon the path of nation-building, national recollection and social cohesion," he writes.

Local social media users, however, were super divided on the issue.

Check out some of the social media reactions to Mandela's statement below. Peeps were clearly not having it:

@CarterSydney1 said:

"So it's true that the Mandela family has sold us out."

@PanizaLuthuli said:

"I can't blame him, the guy is living the life, and you'll never know where the funding comes from."

@TshaksO said:

"Confused individual."

@MHzrover said:

"Has the time not arrived that we forgive (Like the Jews after WWII), forget, start building afresh? You just cannot build on a nation, harping on what happened! Will that really change attitude? No. We need to unite and work together - for our children!"

The streets of Khayelitsha filled with celebrations after De Klerk's death

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a political group, the Black People National Crisis Committee, in Khayelitsha has taken to the streets to celebrate the death of former president FW De Klerk.

De Klerk was South Africa’s last apartheid-era president, he passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.

The group celebrated the death of the former president and slaughtered a goat in the streets according to The Sowetan LIVE.

De Klerk left a divided legacy with some people celebrating his role in ending apartheid while others claimed that under his rule, South Africa experienced some of its worst violence, particularly in the townships according to BBC News.

Source: Briefly.co.za