The Black People National Crisis Committee has celebrated the death of former president FW De Klerk by slaughtering a goat

The group celebrated in the streets of Khayelitsha near Cape Town on Saturday morning

South Africans are divided over De Klerk's legacy, with some praising him for his role in ending apartheid and others demonising him

A political group, the Black People National Crisis Committee, in Khayelitsha has taken to the streets to celebrate the death of former president FW De Klerk.

De Klerk was South Africa’s last apartheid-era president, he passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.

FW De Klerk's legacy has divided South Africans. Photo credit: Pieter Bauermeister/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The group celebrated the death of the former president and slaughtered a goat in the streets according to The Sowetan LIVE.

De Klerk left a divided legacy with some people celebrating his role in ending apartheid while others claimed that under his rule, South Africa experienced some of its worst violence, particularly in the townships according to BBC News.

