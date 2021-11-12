Pearl Thusi's Call to Disrupt FW de Klerk's 'State Funeral' Causes Frenzy

Pearl Thusi caused a frenzy on social media when she called on Mzansi to disrupt FW de Klerk's final send-off if he gets a state funeral

Many peeps have shared mixed opinions since the passing of the former president who served under the apartheid government

Many South Africans have asked President Cyril Ramaphosa not to give De Klerk a state funeral because of the role he played during the apartheid era

Pearl Thusi has called for Mzansi to disrupt former president FW de Klerk's final send-off if he gets a state funeral. The media personality took to social media to share her thoughts on the passing of the politician who served under the non-democratic Mzansi.

Pearl Thusi has called for Mzansi to disrupt FW de Klerk's 'state funeral'. Image: @pearlthusi/Twitter, FW de Klerk Foundation

Scores of Mzansi peeps, including politicians and celebs, took to social media to share their opinions on De Klerk's passing. Many of them asked President Cyril Ramaphosa not to give the late president a state funeral because of his role during the apartheid era.

The Queen Sono star also took to Twitter to urge the peeps of Mzansi to disrupt De Klerk's funeral should Ramaphosa declare it a state funeral. She wrote:

"In fact we must disrupt that funeral if it’s declared a state funeral. There’s just no way."

According to The Citizen, Pearl also tweeted that it would be an insult to South Africans if De Klerk gets the high-profile funeral. She said:

"If FW DE KLERK gets a state funeral… That will be a huge middle finger to the people who suffered under the apartheid regime in this country."

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to Pearl Thusi's opinion. Check out some of their comments below:

@KingMntungwa said:

"@CyrilRamaphosa don't disrespect us by giving De Klerk state funeral, kuza nyiwa eMzansi."

@sthebeworldwide wrote:

"But it makes sense? Why a state funeral. That's like giving Verwoed a state funeral under a democratic country. It doesn't make sense."

@kingdeep_seeto commented:

"I second you on that part.. The pain, scars and truth that was not fully told with actions that were never brought into books.. State funeral se hell. Rather those funds be redirected to something else."

@thabo_shingange said:

"De Klerk has been receiving all his state benefits while he was alive… he is going to get a state funeral and no Pearl, you will not be there at the frontline to disrupt it so stop misleading others."

@DlalaChampion wrote:

"We, as south Africa are mourning. This is not the time, please Pearl."

@Khensmamaloko commented:

"Unfortunately his gonna get it and there is nothing any of us can do about it, especially because we know how to talk on Twitter more than fight for what we want as a nation."

Pearl Thusi launches scathing attack on the ANC

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi citizens have shared mixed reactions to Pearl Thusi's opinion about the ANC. The media personality took to social media to launch a scathing attack against the ruling party before the municipal elections on 1 November.

The Queen Sono actress shook many on her timeline when she decided to slam President Cyril Ramaphosa's party unprovoked. She suggested that Mzansi peeps should vote for other political parties because the ANC has failed to deliver on its promises.

Taking to Twitter, the TV presenter shared her thoughts on what it would mean if the ANC wins the elections again. According to TshisaLIVE, she wrote:

"I swear if the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep-rooted self-hate as a nation. We have to find another option."

Source: Briefly.co.za