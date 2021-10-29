Pearl Thusi Launches Scathing Attack on the ANC Ahead of Elections, SA Divided

Pearl Thusi has launched a scathing attack on the ANC ahead of the highly-contested municipal elections on 1 November

The media personality wants the people of Mzansi to vote for other parties they believe will deliver better services

The Queen Sono actress' opinion divided Mzansi peeps, with some agreeing with her while others said they'll continue to vote for the ruling party

Mzansi citizens have shared mixed reactions to Pearl Thusi's opinion about the ANC. The media personality took to social media to launch a scathing attack against the ruling party ahead of the municipal elections on 1 November.

The Queen Sono actress shook many on her timeline when she decided to slam President Cyril Ramaphosa's party unprovoked. She suggested that Mzansi peeps should vote for other political parties because the ANC has failed to deliver on its promises.

Taking to Twitter, the TV presenter shared her thoughts on what it would mean if the ANC wins the elections again. According to TshisaLIVE, she wrote:

"I swear if the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep-rooted self-hate as a nation. We have to find another option."

Tweeps took to her timeline to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of their comments below:

@Vuky_J said:

"People get really sour when they don’t get gigs they use to get."

@priscillamp5 wrote:

"It's okay to change your mind based on new information available to you."

@Vc_Vncm commented:

"Mna I'm worried my province EC looks like some province somewhere in Uganda but people keep voting ANC ai."

@Liberator_Xcon said:

"Very true, they must lose all the metros to EFF and KZN must go back to IFP!!!"

@akaTheSettler wrote:

"Can you please give people democracy, let people make their own choice, don't use your celebrity status to decide for people what they should vote."

@Diphazozo added:

"My vote goes to the EFF. Honestly let's give them a chance. Let's see what difference they will bring to the table. The ANC must go!!"

Julius Malema defends Makhadzi for showing ANC support

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Julius Malema took to social media to defend Makhadzi. The singer has been slammed for wearing ANC colours in honour of an invite she received from the party's President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Makhadzi took to social media to explain why she rocked the ruling party's colours recently. The Economic Freedom Party's leader told the singer to stop trying to justify her decision to associate herself with the ANC ahead of the municipal elections on 1 November.

Taking to Twitter, Malema let the Matorokisi hitmaker know that she has a right to associate herself with the party of her choice.

