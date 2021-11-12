The Thabo Mbeki Foundation released a response to FW De Klerk's death and the video his foundation released shortly thereafter

Advocate Thuli Madonsela published a statement on the same topic, but also focused on his role in South Africa's transition

South Africans do not agree with Mbeki and Madonsela, with some expressing that De Klerk's video does not absolve him

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has responded to a video released by the FW de Klerk Foundation after the former president's passing yesterday. Advocate Thuli Madonsela also released a statement about De Klerk's passing.

In her statement, Madonsela expressed her condolences towards De Klerk's family, friends, and colleagues. She also highlighted his role in South Africa's transition from Apartheid to democracy, such as him releasing political prisoners and unbanning political parties - and organisations.

Madonsela applauded De Klerk and his foundation for the video that was released, wherein the former president apologises for his behaviour during Apartheid and states that his view has changed dramatically since the 1980s, News24 reports.

Thabo Mbeki Foundation respond

According to SABC News, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation said that De Klerk made a tough decision by choosing to make the apology video.

The Foundation further said that the former president's passing serves as a moment of reflection where South Africans can take inventory of what needs to be done to complete the task of achieving a thriving democracy in South Africa.

Their response also sent the Foundation's condolences to the De Klerk family and the staff of his foundation.

South Africans react to Thabo Mbeki Foundation's statement

@mali_noma said:

"His soul will never rest in any eternal peace...there's no rest for a wicked man's soul...May the Mpendulo twins & their 3 cousins continue to rest in peace...."

@thatomolorane shared:

"I'm glad to have lived long enough to understand the real TM. The man that is prepared to forgive genocide committed by his enemies but will not forgive his own brother or sister over petty squabbles. I'm ashamed to be black because of leaders like him."

@TMokalen believes:

"May his soul rest in peace. He really played a contructive role in the transition from apartheid to a democratic South Africa . It was unbelievable when he announced the unconditional release of Dr Nelson Mandela and the unbanning of the liberation movements."

@MoragSwan said:

"To continue we need to prosecute those not granted amnesty by the TRC."

Bantu Holomisa, Carl Niehaus, John Steenhuisen react to De Klerk's death

Yesterday Briefly News reported on politicians responding to the death of FW de Klerk.

The news of De Klerk's death has not only spread locally but internationally too, with the Prime Minister of Ireland, Micheál Martin, sending his condolences:

"Saddened to hear of the death of FW de Klerk, a man whose decisions at a key moment advanced South Africa’s journey from apartheid to democracy. His vision, along with Nelson Mandela, moulded a new South Africa."

